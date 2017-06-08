SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal Earns Merit Award in STC International Summit Award Competition

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 8, 2017 --SMPTE(R), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, today announced that its SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal has earned a Merit Award in the Society for Technical Communication's International Summit Awards (STC ISA) competition. Judges evaluated the SMPTE publication and bestowed this honor based on its technical content, achievement of purpose, and technical execution.



The SMPTE Journal qualified for the STC ISA competition by earning a Distinction Award from the New York Metro, Philadelphia Metro, Atlanta, and Rochester Chapters of STC at a regional competition. In evaluation at the subsequent international competition, STC ISA judges praised the SMPTE Journal, calling it "an interesting and engaging journal that meets the informational and educational needs of the audience" and noting the quality and consistency of its writing, grammar, and style. "The authors' unique voices are evident while the quality of the journal content is upheld," wrote the judges, who found SMPTE Journal articles clear and enjoyable, with clear charts, graphs, and other well-balanced artwork enhancing their meaning. "This publication makes terrific use of graphics to reinforce the information in the technical articles. Cover artwork is vivid and speaks to the theme of each issue."



The SMPTE Journal provides insight into the technical world of motion-imaging science. Published nine times annually, the SMPTE Journal is a membership benefit for SMPTE professional, executive, and student members and to nonmembers and institutions via print or digital subscription. Each issue covers a specific topic, and the SMPTE Journal periodically includes fold-out wall charts to clarify complex technical topics in a visual form. Special reports include wrapups from various SMPTE conference events, notably the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition and the Future of Cinema Conference (formerly the Technology Summit on Cinema) held annually at the NAB Show. Each September the "Progress Report" issue provides valuable insight into the latest industry developments, including detailed updates on SMPTE's standards community work.



"Congratulations to the entire editorial board, led by Glen Pensinger; to Dianne Purrier, managing editor of digital and print publications; and to all who contribute to making the Journal an award-winning publication," said SMPTE and HPA Executive Director Barbara Lange. "The success of the Journal in this international competition underlines its utility and value to SMPTE Members, and it encourages us to continue providing this unique, high-quality source of information on the events, educational opportunities, and technical advances driving our industry forward."



The STC is the world's largest and oldest professional association dedicated to the advancement of the field of technical communication. The Society's members span the field of the technical communication profession, from students and academics to practitioners and managers. Further information about the Society and its award programs is available at www.stc.org.



Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org. The SMPTE Journal is available online through the IEEE Xplore(R) Digital Library by accessing journal.smpte.org.



About SMPTE(R)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



