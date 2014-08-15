SMPTE Members Involved at All Levels at IBC2014

Record Number of Members Speaking and Exhibiting; SMPTE Sponsoring or Leading Several Technical Sessions

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Aug. 14, 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that more than 50 of its members will speak at technical sessions during IBC2014 -- with more than 107 sustaining member companies exhibiting. The IBC2014 conference and exhibition takes place at RAI Amsterdam Sept. 11-16.

"Once again, SMPTE is well-represented in virtually every aspect of IBC2014," said Barbara Lange, executive director, SMPTE. "Not only do we have a record number of members participating in technical sessions, several members are taking leadership roles in shaping conference topics and content. This is one example of how SMPTE is helping our industry adapt to rapid technological changes and stay abreast of today's motion-imaging trends."

The following are highlights of SMPTE-driven technical sessions:

Howard Lukk, a SMPTE standards director, will chair a session, "Tri-focal Camera Systems -- will Hybrid 3D prove to be the ultimate 3D?" on Saturday, 13 Sept., at 16:30 as part of the IBC Big Screen Experience. Produced by SMPTE Governor Richard Welsh, the session will also feature SMPTE Member Johannes Steurer of ARRI.

At noon on Sunday, 14 Sept., "Movie-making in the Matrix -- are you ready for a virtualised movie production?" will examine virtualized movie production -- looking at the impact of cloud computing, virtual production, and post tools on digital filmmaking from camera lens to screen. SMPTE Governor Richard Welsh will co-produce the session.

Scheduled for 16:00 on Sunday, "EDCF Global D-Cinema Update" will bring together an impressive array of panelists to bring attendees up to speed with the latest business and technology developments in digital cinema around the world. This annual fixture at IBC promises a dynamic and fast-paced overview provided by many of the industry leaders behind the continued evolution of digital cinema. SMPTE member panelists include SMPTE Governors Angelo D'Alessio and Richard Welsh, along with SMPTE Members Andy Maltz, Jim Whittlesey, Julian Pinn, and Peter Wilson.

Also at 16:00 on Sunday, Dr. Hans Hoffmann of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) will present a session titled "Go With UHD-1, or Wait for UHD-2?" as part of the IBC Technical Stream. In this session, produced by SMPTE, major players will outline their strategies for content creation and delivery to the home using both traditional and IP technologies and subsequently discuss standards and their roadmaps for the two phases of UHDTV. Panelists include Alan Lambshead, SMPTE standards vice president and Chris Johns, SMPTE U.K. section chair; along with SMPTE Members Chris Fetner, Andy Quested, and Jim Helman.

On Monday, 15 Sept. beginning at 14:00, SMPTE will present "Laser Projection Systems Part 1: Seeing is Believing" and "Part 2: Is the Devil in the Details?" as part of the IBC Big Screen Experience. Chaired by Peter Ludé, immediate past president of SMPTE with participation by SMPTE Member Matt Cowan, the session will look at the impact of laser projection technology on digital cinema and provide a look at breathtaking images shown on the Big Screen Experience 6P laser projection system from Christie.

As an IBC2014 partner, SMPTE is once again supporting the Rising Stars program, which offers exclusive conference sessions tailored to tackle the topics most important to young professionals. This popular program gives new entrants to the broadcast industry the opportunity to meet top industry experts across a series of specially staged sessions and events. Throughout the show, SMPTE members will volunteer their time and expertise to provide guided tours of the exhibition floor to Rising Stars participants. Through this program, SMPTE helps to foster the successful rise and advance of young creative, business, and technology professionals working within the industry. A complete list of sessions for the two-day program is available at www.ibc.org/page.cfm/ID=869.

# # #

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

The Society is sustained by more than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance (HPA), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools, and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-LaserSession.jpg

Photo Caption: SMPTE(R) - Laser Projection System Session