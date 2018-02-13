SMPTE Members Bring Rich Expertise to BVE 2018

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Feb. 13, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that numerous SMPTE members will be presenting at BVE 2018, which runs Feb. 27 to March 1 in London. More than 40 SMPTE Sustaining Members will also be exhibiting with stands at the event.



"Tech innovators, business leaders, and other professionals from across the media, entertainment, and creative industries come together at BVE every year to celebrate, find inspiration, and discuss the trends and technologies shaping the future of content creation, consumption modes and models, and commercial opportunity," said SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh. "We're proud to be a partner of BVE and a contributor to what surely will be an exceptional program."



SMPTE Members scheduled to speak at BVE 2018 include Robert Ambrose of High Green Media, who will lead an opening session titled "CTO View: Technology's Impact on Workflow" as part of the Techflow Futures series/stream. Ambrose also will chair the Tuesday lunchtime session "IP Production: Enabling the New Broadcast System?" and the Wednesday lunchtime session "SKY: UHD Entertainment Production and Post Production."



SMPTE Member Tom Griffiths of ITV, also a past SMPTE UK Section manager, will be a panelist for the session "Smart Investment: How Not to Waste Money on Your Technology." SMPTE Life Fellow John Ive of IABM will chair "Technology Leaders View: Delivering Technology of the Future," which includes SMPTE Member John Ellerton of BT, a past manager of the SMPTE UK Section, as a panelist.



SMPTE Fellow and Eluvio Co-founder and CEO Michelle Munson will present a session titled "Revolutionizing Digital Content Storage and Interchange With Blockchain Ledgers and Machine Learning." She will discuss topics including the foundational concepts of blockchain technology, advanced machine learning techniques, and the technical challenges of legacy content architecture.



SMPTE UK Regional Governor Mark Harrison will lead "The Trends That Matter: The DPP Predictions 2018" and will also be a panelist on "IMF: What does the new mastering format mean to you?" SMPTE UK Section Manager Andy Wilson, also of DPP, will be a part of "DPP Panel: How to Be Big Online — the Secrets of Success from the Online Producers Who Know" in the Business of Production session series/stream. SMPTE Member Simon Frost of AWS Elemental, an Amazon Web Services Company, will present "Intelligent Cloud Media Workflows for Delivering Better Viewer Experiences," which will be held in the CME Theatre at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.



The program is subject to change. Visit bvexpo.com for the latest schedule that includes the full listing of BVE speakers and presentations.



"The SMPTE UK Section thanks its many members who are giving up their time to share their knowledge and experience at BVE," said SMPTE UK Section Chair Simon Gauntlett. "We're also grateful to the many sustaining members who are exhibiting at the show and supporting this vital UK event."



SMPTE Members and their guests may register as show VIPs here.



Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.



About the SMPTE® United Kingdom (UK) Section

Re-established in 2012, the SMPTE® United Kingdom (UK) Section has seen a high degree of interest and support from individuals and companies throughout creative, manufacturing, broadcasting, and service organizations. The Section holds regular meetings across the UK and each month in London, providing ample refreshments, time to network, and opportunities to explore a wide range of topics with industry experts. The popularity of the Section led to the creation of the SMPTE UK Region in 2016, which provides the Section with formal representation on the SMPTE Board of Governors. More information about the SMPTE UK Section is available at smpte.org/uk.



About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



