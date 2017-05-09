SMPTE Local Sections Elect New Officers and Managers

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- May 9, 2017 -- The Local Sections of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, today announced the results of its 2017 Section Elections.



Ballots were accepted online from March 20 through April 24. Complete results of all the SMPTE Local Section elections are available at www.smpte.org/sectionelections2017.



All Associate, Professional, Executive, Fellow, Life, and Honorary SMPTE Members were eligible to vote for the positions of chair, secretary/treasurer, and managers.



The Society will hold elections for its Board of Governors beginning Aug. 21. Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org.



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code(TM) and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars(TM) are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



