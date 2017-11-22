SMPTE Joins #GivingTuesday Movement With a Focus on Funding Standards, Membership, and Education

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Nov. 22, 2017 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, will once again participate in #GivingTuesday on Nov. 28. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities, and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity worldwide. SMPTE has participated in #GivingTuesday for the past five years, and this year the Society's involvement will focus on continued development of the Next Century Fund, which enables SMPTE to focus on its three pillars of standards, membership, and education.



"#GivingTuesday provides people and organizations around the world with a way to join together in the shared experience of giving back, and this year, organizations including Facebook and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are helping to maximize the impact of these gifts," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "While SMPTE is made up of technology professionals, executives, educators, and students working across the media and entertainment industry, the organization itself is a non-profit that depends on giving to support its work. The #GivingTuesday event is a great way to get involved in supporting SMPTE's ongoing work to advance critical industry standards, extend membership opportunities to new areas, and develop and deliver educational programming in support of the industry."



SMPTE's Next Century Fund supports enhancements in standard system infrastructure, raises the level of support for the development of new standards, and supports the adoption of existing standards worldwide. It allows SMPTE to expand its offering of educational programs and further the expertise of Society members. By providing membership opportunities to new geographic areas and emerging media technology sectors, the Next Century Fund also secures a path for sustainable growth into the future.



Donations are being accepted at www.smpte.org/donate, where visitors can learn more about the Next Century Fund as well as SMPTE's additional funds.



For the third year, SMPTE will also participate in the #GivingTuesday #UNselfie social media campaign, which asks participants to turn the camera away from themselves and highlight the causes they support. SMPTE Members and supporters who wish to participate on behalf of SMPTE can view SMPTE's recommendations and download a template here: www.smpte.org/givingtuesday-2017.



Further information about SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org and on social media via LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. SMPTE will be reposting social media posts from its supporters that include the #SMPTE hashtag, along with #GivingTuesday and #UNselfie with their posts.



# # #



About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement that has been built by individuals, families, organizations, businesses and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, #GivingTuesday falls on November 28. #GivingTuesday harnesses the collective power of a unique blend of partners to transform how people think about, talk about, and participate in the giving season. It inspires people to take collective action to improve their communities, give back in better, smarter ways to the charities and causes they believe in, and help create a better world. #GivingTuesday demonstrates how every act of generosity counts, and that they mean even more when we give together.



To learn more about #GivingTuesday participants and activities or to join the celebration of giving, please visit:

Website:www.givingtuesday.org

Facebook:www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday

Twitter:twitter.com/GivingTues



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

For more than a century, the people of SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. As it enters its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/171122SMPTE.docx



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE_Barbara-Lange-2-2.jpg

Photo Caption: Barbara Lange, Executive Director of SMPTE



Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-GivingTuesday2017Frame.jpg

Photo Caption: #GivingTuesday Logo



Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-GivingTuesday2017UNselfie.pdf

Photo Caption: #UNselfie Photo Frame



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Thinking%20about%20%23GivingTuesday?%20Think%20@smpteconnect!%20We%27re%20%23fundraising%20to%20support%20our%20%23NextCenturyFund.%20-%20http://bit.ly/2iGubfY