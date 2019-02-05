SMPTE Expands Global Reach With New EMEA Advertising Representative

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Feb. 5, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that Phil Guy will serve as the Society's sales representative for EMEA. Working in this new role, Guy will focus on securing and developing advertising partnerships with individuals, businesses, and brands across SMPTE publications and platforms including the SMPTE website, the award-winning SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and the Society's eNewsletters.

"One of the key elements of the Society's new three-year strategic plan, which will guide us through 2021, is a renewed focus on serving as a global organization," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "With Phil working to build partnerships across Europe, SMPTE is taking a concrete step toward achieving that critical goal."

Guy's work as SMPTE European sales representative will complement the ongoing efforts of Joyce Cataldo, who serves as SMPTE business development manager, and Jeff Victor, who represents SMPTE for advertising and sponsorships in North America. Guy's recent industry experience includes 15 years as sponsorship, promotions, and events manager for IBC. Guy earlier was involved in the trade magazine industry, publishing and working on highly regarded titles such as Studio Sound, World Broadcast News, and media technology publications that are now part of the FUTURE technology group, as well as the AES, ITS, and NAB Dailies.

Further information about SMPTE is available at smpte.org.

# # #

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/190205SMPTE.docx

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/SMPTE/SMPTE-PhilGuy-headshot.jpg

Photo Description: Phil Guy, SMPTE Sales Representative, EMEA

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Phil%20Guy%20is%20working%20with%20@SMPTEConnect%21%20With%20Phil%20working%20to%20build%20partnerships%20across%20Europe,%20SMPTE%20is%20taking%20a%20concrete%20step%20toward%20serving%20as%20a%20global%20organization%20-%20http://bit.ly/2MN7LaJ