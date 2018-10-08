SMPTE Elects Officers and Governors for 2019-2020 Term; Patrick Griffis to Serve as SMPTE President

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Oct. 8, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that its membership has elected new officers and governors for the 2019-2020 term. Patrick Griffis, vice president of technology in the Office of the CTO at Dolby Laboratories, will take office as the new SMPTE president on Jan. 1, 2019.

"Pat's dedication to SMPTE is truly remarkable, and his passion, energy, and expertise will be vital to the Society's success in meeting its ambitious goals for the coming years," said current SMPTE President Matthew Goldman, senior vice president of technology at MediaKind (formerly known as Ericsson Media Solutions). "I look forward to seeing SMPTE's continued evolution under his leadership."

Griffis, who currently serves as SMPTE executive vice president and has previously held roles including education vice president, secretary-treasurer, and U.S. western region governor, will serve a two-year term as SMPTE president. Goldman will continue to serve as a SMPTE officer on the Executive Committee of the Board of Governors as the Society's immediate past president.

"SMPTE is building on the success of its centennial by focusing on new initiatives across its three pillars: standards, education, and membership," said Griffis. "We're embarking on some exciting new projects that will allow the Society to be even more agile in addressing the requirements of modern media and entertainment. I am particularly passionate about expanding our outreach to the next generation of membership and becoming an even more global organization. I look forward to working with my SMPTE and HPA colleagues to ensure the Society continues to meet the needs of the individuals and organizations advancing the science and the art of next-generation media and entertainment experiences."

Other incoming SMPTE officers elected for the two-year 2019-2020 term include Hans Hoffmann, senior manager, media production technologies, for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) Technology and Innovation department, who will serve as executive vice president; Sara Kudrle, product marketing manager at Imagine Communications, who will serve as education vice president; and John E. Ferder, director of engineering at MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, who will serve as secretary-treasurer.

Newly elected SMPTE Governors include Sylvain Marcotte, systems architect and product owner at Grass Valley, a Belden Brand, for the Canada Region; Marina Kalkanis, CEO at M2A Media, for the United Kingdom Region; William T. Hayes, director of engineering and technology at Iowa Public Television, for the USA - Central Region; Michael DeValue, director of technology standards and strategy at Walt Disney Studios, for the USA - Hollywood Region; and Rosemarie Lockwood, northeastern U.S. regional sales engineer at Belden, for the USA - New York Region. Six Governors were re-elected: Masayuki Sugawara, executive engineer at NEC Corporation, for the Asia-Pacific Region; François Abbe, president and founder of Mesclado, for the Europe, Africa, Middle East, Central and South America Region; Gary Mandle, consultant at Outtahand Displays, for the USA - Western Region; Michael Koetter, senior vice president for digital media systems at Turner, for USA - Southern Region; James M. Burger, partner at Thompson Coburn LLP, for the USA - Eastern Region; and Christopher Fetner, director, post partnerships and integrations (PPI) at Netflix, for the USA - Hollywood Region.

Governors who were not up for re-election and who continue on the SMPTE Board of Governors include Merrick (Rick) Ackermans of MVA Broadcast Consulting (USA - Southern Region); Paul Briscoe of Televisionary Consulting (Canada Region); Mark Harrison of the Digital Production Partnership (DPP) (United Kingdom Region); Siegfried Foessel of Fraunhofer IIS (EMEA and Central and South America Region); Paul Chapman of SIM Group (USA - Hollywood Region); Renard Jenkins of PBS (USA - Eastern Region); Ward Hansford of Grass Valley (Asia-Pacific Region); and Ben Waggoner of Amazon (USA - Western Region).

Officers who were not up for re-election and who continue to serve on the SMPTE Board of Governors Executive Committee include SMPTE Standards Vice President Bruce Devlin of Mr. MXF and SMPTE Membership Vice President Peter Wharton of Happy Robotz LLC.

Newly elected officers and governors will be introduced to the SMPTE membership at the Society's Annual General Membership Meeting, scheduled for 8 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites in downtown Los Angeles in conjunction with the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018). The Annual General Membership Meeting is open to all attendees of SMPTE 2018, including those with exhibits-only passes. Further details and registration are available at smpte2018.org.

The election leaves the positions of finance vice president and governor for the New York Region vacant. These positions will be appointed by the SMPTE Board of Governors and will be announced at the Annual Membership Meeting. The Board of Governors will appoint governors-at-large as well as directors of standards, education, and membership at a later date. Further information about the newly elected SMPTE leadership is available at smpte.org/2018-society-election-results. More information about the SMPTE Board of Governors is available at smpte.org/board.

Further information about SMPTE and its standards work is available at smpte.org.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

All trademarks appearing herein are the properties of their respective owners.