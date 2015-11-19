SMPTE Elects Officers and Governors for 2016-2017 Term

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Nov. 19, 2015 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced that the Society has elected its new officers and governors for the 2016-2017 term.

"The elections bring the board an impressive array of industry leaders, all with a history of contributing valuable expertise and extraordinary energy to SMPTE events and standards work," said SMPTE Past President Wendy Aylsworth, who served as nominating committee chair. "As we enter an exciting centennial year, the Society will benefit from our board of governors' collective experience and ongoing commitment to the Society's three pillars of education, standards, and membership."

Three SMPTE officers were re-elected and will continue in their current roles on the SMPTE Board of Governors for another two years. Paul Stechly, president at Applied Electronics, will continue as the Society's finance vice president; William C. Miller, president at Miltag Media Technology, will continue as membership vice president; and Alan Lambshead, retired from Evertz, will remain in the role of standards vice president.

Eight SMPTE governors were elected to serve in posts throughout the world, and five of these 2016-2017 board members were elected as incumbents. The re-elected governors include Randy Conrod, senior product manager for digital products at Imagine Communications, who will again serve as Canadian region governor, as well as John E. Ferder, director of studio and postproduction engineering at CBS, who will continue as New York region governor. Daniel A. Burnett, senior director of sales for broadcast and media solutions at Ericsson, will continue his tenure as Southern region governor. Patent attorney Mark A. Narveson of Artegis Law Group will serve as Western region governor. John Maizels, a broadcast engineer with Entropy Enterprises, will again hold the role of Asia-Australia region governor.

John A. Luff of HD Consulting will take on a new role on the SMPTE Board of Governors, serving as Eastern region governor, and Patricia Keighley, senior vice president and managing director in the office of the chief quality officer (CQO) at IMAX, will return to the board and once again serve as Hollywood region governor. Bruce Devlin, chief media scientist at Dalet, has been elected to serve as governor for the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central, and South America region.

Officers and governors elected for the 2016-2017 term will serve on the SMPTE Board of Governors along with other board officers, regional governors, and directors of specific areas including standards, education, and membership. Directors will be appointed in January 2016. At that time, the SMPTE Board of Governors also may appoint governors at large.

Officers who were not up for re-election and who continue on the SMPTE Board of Governors include Robert P. Seidel, of CBS, as president; Wendy Aylsworth, retired from Warner Bros., as past president; Matthew Goldman, of Ericsson, as executive vice president; Patrick Griffis, of Dolby Laboratories, as education vice president; and Peter Wharton, of BroadStream Solutions, as secretary/treasurer.

Governors who continue on the SMPTE Board of Governors through their 2015-2016 term include Merrick Ackermans of MVA Media Consulting (Southern region); Stephen M. Beres of HBO (Hollywood region); Angelo D'Alessio of Cine Design Group (EMEA, Central and South American regions); William T. Hayes of Iowa Public Television (Central region); Sara J. Kudrle of Grass Valley, a Belden Brand (Western region); K.L. Lam, retired from Hong Kong Cable TV (Asia/Australia region); Pierre Marion, retired from CBC-Radio Canada (Canadian region); John McCoskey of Coherent Media (Eastern region); Andrew G. Setos of BLACKSTAR Engineering (Hollywood section); and Douglas I. Sheer of DIS Consulting Corp. (New York region).

