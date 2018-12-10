SMPTE Australia Section Issues Call for Papers for METexpo Conference

SYDNEY — 10 December 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology, and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that the SMPTE Australia Section has issued a call for papers for its forthcoming Media + Entertainment Tech Expo (METexpo) Conference, which will be held between 18-20 July 2019 at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia.

'In line with keeping fresh and relevant in the fast-changing media landscape, the SMPTE Australia Section has undertaken considerable research to make sure our biennial conference and exhibition meet the expectations of the market', said Australia Section Chair Paul Broderick. 'As part of that process, we changed the name of the SMPTE Conference and Exhibition we have been presenting since the early 1980s to reflect the evolving media and entertainment technology industry better'.

'This conference is one of the few opportunities for local decision-makers, engineering, and production staff to hear all about the latest developments from overseas experts as well as an update on local developments', said Andrew King, who will take on the role of conference chair in 2019. 'To pull that together, we're looking for informational papers that address technical theory, research, innovation, application, or practice specific to any of the evolving technologies associated with the media and entertainment industries. We are planning a series of workshops, masterclasses, and panel sessions that focus on today's challenges and provide in-depth treatment of those challenges'.

The call for possible paper topics includes the following:

● Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

● Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

● Encoding developments — new codecs and use of machine learning to gain efficiencies

● Ultra-High Definition (UHD)

● High-Dynamic-Range (HDR) technology and artistic implementation

● Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) technology and artistic implementation

● Blockchain applications in media

● Microservices as it relates to media

● Virtualisation and cloud migration as they pertain to media

● IP migration (SMPTE 2110)

● Broadcast technology — DVB-T2, ATSC 3.0, LTE-B

● Impact and application of 5G as it relates to media

● Internet of Things (IoT)

● OTT services — a threat or opportunity?

● Esports

● Online gaming as it relates to media

● Case studies on interesting developments such as major projects, IMF implementations, or remote UHD (4K) production and major sports

● Asset and workflow management

● IMF developments

Instructions on submitting an abstract are available at www.METexpo.com.au/call-for-papers/. Early submission of paper proposals will ensure consideration by the conference committee. 18 January 2019 is the firm deadline for abstract submissions.

Further information on the conference and exhibition will be available at www.METexpo.com.au. We look forward to bringing an exciting and engaging event to you in 2019.

Additional details about SMPTE are available at smpte.org. Further information on SMPTE Australia Section is available at smpte.org.au.

About the SMPTE Australia Section

The Australia Section of SMPTE was founded in 1971. Today, it is part of the SMPTE Asia/Pacific Region that includes more than 750 members. SMPTE in Australia has been a leader in building ties between like-minded and guild organisations serving the media and content industry. Further information about SMPTE Australia Section is available at smpte.org.au.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

