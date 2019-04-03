SMPTE at the 2019 NAB Show

2019 NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference Produced in Partnership With SMPTE®

NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference (FoCC), "Now, Next, and Beyond the Yellow Brick Road," produced in partnership with SMPTE®, will take place April 6-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the South Hall, Meeting Rooms S222/S223. Experts who are changing the very foundation of the media and entertainment industry will map the path toward the technology horizon in an FoCC program boasting a broad, global perspective, with diverse planes of thought and the technical depth typical of SMPTE. Todd Douglas Miller, the filmmaker behind the critically acclaimed "Apollo 11" moon landing documentary, will present the keynote, scheduled for 9:10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. Miller's keynote will describe the process of making "Apollo 11," which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received a Special Grand Jury Prize for Editing.

Other sessions include "How Video Games Are Changing the Way of Cinema," "Skynet or Bust: How Machine Learning Can Serve Filmmaking," "VFX in the Cloud: 5G," "What Comes After Movies — Is That All There Is?" and many more.

More information about FoCC is available here. SMPTE members can register here and use code EP07 either to take $100 off the NAB Show nonmember rate for a Conference Flex Pass registration or to get an Exhibits Pass for just $50.

IP Showcase at 2019 NAB Show

SMPTE® will again join with the Audio Engineering Society (AES), Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), and Video Services Forum (VSF) to support the IP Showcase at the 2019 NAB Show at Booth C12634. The 2019 IP Showcase will emphasize practical applications of IP video and audio technology and how that technology is enabling real-world media productions. The IP Showcase is designed to communicate current knowledge and advances — including the areas of system control and monitoring, security, emerging standards, and agile deployments — and show how the evolving SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for large and small deployments alike.

SMPTE Publications, Resources, and Opportunities at the 2019 NAB Show

Visitors to the SMPTE® booth at the 2019 NAB Show will have the chance to view "The Honor Roll and Honorary Members of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers," a limited-edition book that showcases the past century's industry leaders and innovators, and "Magic & Miracles: 100 Years of Moving Image Science & Technology," a richly illustrated and meticulously crafted history of the Society and its groundbreaking work over the past century. Attendees can purchase these books at the NAB Show store. Those not attending may purchase online at magic-and-miracles.org.

The April issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, which focuses on UHD/HDR, will be available at the 2019 NAB Show. Technical papers in this issue include "Predicting HDR Cinema Requirements From HDR Home Master Statistics," "European Athletics Championships: Lessons From a Live HDR, HFR, UHD, and Next-Generation Audio Sports Event," and "Video Luminance Levels for Human Skin Tones in Hybrid Log-Gamma Video."

In the SMPTE booth, visitors also will find information about the Society's new Essential Technology Concepts Webcast Series, designed to cover the foundational concepts, technologies, and workflows associated with the creation of professional media content. Essential Technology Concepts Webcasts are offered to SMPTE members and nonmembers as a complimentary service to support the advancement of the media and entertainment industry and its members. The Society also will highlight a new self-study option available for SMPTE Virtual Classroom courses, giving participants worldwide even more flexibility in taking advantage of educational opportunities. More details are available at www.smpte.org/courses.

SMPTE staff members will be on hand to provide details on the SMPTE 2019 annual flagship event, which has been reimagined and redesigned to offer more opportunities for engagement with the latest technologies and the creatives, engineers, scientists, and decision-makers behind them.

Visitors to the SMPTE booth also can get information on submitting manuscript proposals for SMPTE 2019. Authors of manuscript proposals selected by the SMPTE 2019 program committee will have the opportunity to present at the event and network with the industry's most esteemed technology thought leaders and engineering executives during the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. The deadline for abstract submission is May 3. Further details are available here.

SMPTE Members at the 2019 NAB Show

More than 50 SMPTE® members will be presenting at the 2019 NAB Show, and more than 100 member companies will be exhibiting during the event. At the SMPTE booth, SMPTE Director of Membership Roberta Gorman, along with other Society leaders, will be on hand to discuss membership benefits and the Society's role in global standards and interoperability. Prospective members will be able to join, and existing members may renew their memberships on site.

SMPTE Life Member Garrison Cavell to Receive NAB Award for Radio Engineering

SMPTE® Life Member Garrison Cavell and Cindy Hutter Cavell of broadcast engineering consultancy Cavell, Mertz & Associates Inc. will receive the 2019 NAB Radio Engineering Achievement Award and 2019 NAB Television Engineering Achievement Award, respectively — the first husband and wife broadcast engineers ever to receive the honors. The pair will receive their awards Tuesday, April 9, during the We Are Broadcasters Celebration.

SMPTE Student Support: Events and Sponsored Memberships

During the show, students can learn more about the student membership opportunity — the first year of their SMPTE® membership funded by the Student Membership Challenge (SMC). Students also can find out how to submit a paper for the SMPTE Student Paper Award and how to apply for the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship. Further information on student programs is available at smpte.org/students.

SMPTE student members and HPA Young Entertainment Professionals (YEP) are invited to a social mixer with SMPTE Members, including SMPTE Board of Governors members, directors, Section leadership, and staff, who will discuss their work in the industry. An RSVP to membership@smpte.org is required for all attendees.

NAB Education Foundation Career Fair

SMPTE® is participating in the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation (NABEF) Career Fair. More than 30 recruiters have already signed up for the event, which will take place on Tuesday, April 9, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort. Job and interest areas will include advertising, audio, broadcast, cable, cybersecurity, digital, education, engineering, esports and gaming, film, graduate programs, live event production, online video, podcasting, postproduction, radio, social media, sports, and television. Admission is free with the registration source code CF19.

Company Quote:

"NAB Show attendees will be surrounded by presentations, events, and exhibitions by SMPTE members, both individual and corporate sustaining members. Dozens of Society members will be speaking during technical sessions and at the IP Showcase, sponsored again this year by SMPTE. We've also got an incredible program scheduled for the NAB Show's Future of Cinema Conference, produced in partnership with SMPTE, with a keynote by filmmaker Todd Douglas Miller. At our booth, we'll be highlighting fresh educational initiatives including our new Essential Technology Webcast series and the new self-study option for our SMPTE Virtual Classroom courses. It's going to be a great show!"

— Barbara H. Lange, SMPTE Executive Director

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global, volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

2019 NAB Show Preview

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®)

