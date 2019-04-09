SMPTE April Webcasts

Credentialed press are welcome to join any SMPTE® webcast. Members of the media must contact Aimée Ricca at aimeericca@smpte.org to register.

SID (Society for Information Display) Webcast — Free and Open to All

TITLE: 2019 Display Trends and Hot Display Apps

http://www.smpte.org/webcasts/sid-mar-2019-display-trends-hot-display-apps

SPEAKER: Sri Peruvemba, SMPTE Board Member and Chair of Marketing of SID

WHEN: Tuesday, April 9, 1 p.m. EST

According to analyst firm Research And Markets, the global display market was valued at $115.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $206.29 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. This webcast will focus on exciting 2019 display trends and hot display apps. Some of the trends covered will include AR, VR, and mixed reality, as well as bendable, foldable, and rollable displays. And you'll learn about cool apps for e-paper, e-tablets, smart surfaces, TV, smartphones, digital signage, and wearables.

SID Webcasts are free and open to all.

Essential Technology Concepts Webcast — Free and Open to All

TITLE: Electronic Camera and Display Fundamentals — From Light to Code Values and From Code Values to Light!

https://www.smpte.org/education/webcasts/electronic-camera-display-fundamentals

SPEAKER: Ricardo Figueroa, Associate Professor and Chair for the Motion Picture Science Program at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

WHEN: Thursday, April 18, 1 p.m. EST

In this webcast, we will discuss the basic technical concepts that describe how electronic cameras and electronic displays work. We will describe the journey light takes from a scene to the electronic sensor inside a camera and back out to light on an electronic display. Have you ever wondered how light gets converted into an electronic signal? What a pixel code value really is? What that pixel code value represents, and how it is converted back to light on a display? What the acronyms CCD, CMOS, LCD, DLP, and OLED mean? If you have wondered these things, make sure to join us for this webcast. We'll answer these and many other questions regarding basic concepts about electronic cameras and displays.

Essential Technology Concepts Webcasts are free and open to all.

Monthly Technology Webcast — Open to SMPTE Members

TITLE: New Criteria to Measure HDR Image Quality

https://www.smpte.org/webcasts/measure-hdr-image

SPEAKER: Pierre (Pete) Hugues Routhier, Eng., M.Eng., former Aerospace Engineer, Advanced Imaging Technologies Specialist, and Author of "A Digital Troublemaker Guide to HDR"

WHEN: Thursday, April 25, 1 p.m. EST

The high-dynamic-range (HDR) image container is much wider than classic HDTV and DCI containers, allowing content creators to display much more luminance information than previously possible. Does content take advantage of this new format? It depends on many factors, including the conditions in which the content is shot. In this SMPTE Technology Series webcast, image specialist Pierre (Pete) Hugues Routhier suggests four criteria to determine whether images take full advantage of HDR and how to apply those criteria to a variety of asset types, such as sports, talk shows, dramatic series, and movies, to help assess their potential to amaze viewers with HDR.

SMPTE Technology Webcasts are complimentary to SMPTE Members. Attend this webcast for free by joining SMPTE today.

SMPTE Events and Section Meetings

Date

Section Location & Link

Topic / Event

April 15

Atlanta

NAB Wrap-up Dinner and Presentation

https://www.smpte.org/sections/atlanta

April 16

Toronto

NAB Wrap-up

https://www.smpte.org/sections/toronto

April 27

Hollywood

Media Tech Career Conference

https://www.smpte.org/sections/hollywood-section?utm_source=SMPTE%2FHPA+Email+Subscriber+List&utm_campaign=e849c7b515-Monthly_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_08becf377a-e849c7b515-267593769&ct=t(EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_6_22_2018_13_16_COPY_01)&goal=0_08becf377a-e849c7b515-267593769&mc_cid=e849c7b515&mc_eid=5de70815bd

May 1

United Kingdom

Meeting – Advances in Colour Science

https://www.smpte.org/sections/united-kingdom

May 14

Toronto

AI/Machine Learning – Practical Use Cases in Media and Entertainment

https://www.smpte.org/sections/toronto

June 4-5

Montréal/ Québec/ Ottawa

Bootcamp 2019

https://www.smpte.org/sections/montreal-quebec/bootcamp-2019

June 18-19

Hong Kong

ConnecTechAsia Summit

https://www.smpte-hk.org/

July 17-19

Australia

METExpo Conference

https://www.metexpo.com.au/

Aug. 14

Montréal/ Québec

Golf Tournament

https://www.smpte.org/sections/montreal-quebec/tournoi-de-golf

