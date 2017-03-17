SMPTE Announces 2017 Student Paper Award, Scholarship, and Edition of SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- March 15, 2017 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the organization whose standards work has supported a century of technological advances in entertainment technology, is now accepting entries for the 2017 Student Paper Award, the student edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, and the Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship. These programs and events give students a variety of opportunities to explore the motion-imaging field and to connect with their peers as well as industry leaders while showcasing their creative and technical talents.



"SMPTE is fully committed to supporting students in pursuing their interest in the motion-imaging field, be it in research, technical innovation, or content creation," said SMPTE Education Vice President Richard Welsh. "This year we've made it more accessible than ever for students to get papers published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal. We're looking forward to seeing some awesome work put forward by students from around the world!"



Student Paper Award and Student Edition of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal

The Student Paper Award recognizes an outstanding paper, prepared and submitted by a SMPTE student member, that addresses a technical phase of motion pictures, television, photographic instrumentation, or their closely allied arts and sciences. The winning paper is published in the Journal, and the winning student receives a full conference registration to the SMPTE 2017 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition in Hollywood, California, with recognition at the Society's Honors & Awards Ceremony.



This year, students may submit the same paper for both the Student Paper Award and the 2017 student edition of the Journal, which recognizes the author and the institution at which the work was done.



There is no required technical level for the papers. Possible topics include ultra-high-definition (UHD); color and dynamic range management; the future of media distribution; media infrastructure; workflow management; cloud and virtualized media processing; image acquisition and processing; content management, storage, restoration, and preservation; cinema processing and projection technology; human perception of images or sound; quality and monitoring of images and sound; compression; security; audio techniques; advances in display technologies; virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), as well as 360° video; and machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation. Further details on possible topics and submission requirements are available at www.smpte.org/student.



Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship offers $5,000 toward the cost of tuition at the student's educational institution. The scholarship is open to SMPTE student members who are full-time undergraduate or graduate students enrolled in an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Applicants must be majoring in a program emphasizing the engineering, science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories associated with motion-imaging, sound, metadata, and workflows consistent with SMPTE's field of interest. Each must have completed a minimum of four courses toward said major in good academic standing. The application form and requirements are online at www.smpte.org/scholarships.



The deadline for these opportunities is May 1.



Further information about SMPTE student opportunities is available at www.smpte.org/students. More information about SMPTE is online at www.smpte.org.



About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers (SMPTE, pronounced "simp-tee") have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, the Society has received an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code" and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars" are just two examples of the Society's notable work. As it enters its second century, the Society is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.



SMPTE's global membership today includes more than 7,000 members: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to the Society's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.



