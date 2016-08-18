SMPTE Announces 2016 Honors & Awards Recipients

SMPTE Highlights Leaders Advancing the Motion-Imaging Industry During Annual Honors & Awards Ceremony and in Once-in-a-Hundred-Years Gala

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- Aug. 16, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today revealed the outstanding individuals who will be recognized with 2016 Honors & Awards as part of the weeklong SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016) in Hollywood, California.

This year, the SMPTE Honors & Awards Ceremony will take place on Monday, Oct. 24, following the SMPTE 2016 Symposium, and it will feature a red carpet and poolside reception. In addition, Honorary Membership and the Progress Medal will be conferred at the SMPTE Centennial Gala on Friday, Oct. 28. Both events will take place in the Ray Dolby Ballroom.

The Centennial Gala will celebrate SMPTE's past, present, and future in a compelling program while honoring individuals with the following accolades:

Honorary Membership is the Society's highest accolade. It recognizes individuals who have performed eminent service in the advancement of engineering in motion pictures, television, or in the allied arts and sciences.

SMPTE will confer Honorary Membership upon James Cameron for his determination to continuously improve cinematic storytelling through innovative technical methods. Unafraid to go beyond the bounds of current cinematic techniques, Cameron continues to develop and apply new engineering approaches to advance the art and technology of storytelling, bringing the audience to new awe-inspiring environments. He has championed numerous innovative production techniques that have challenged and inspired filmmakers and engineers alike. Cameron's filmmaking vision has resulted in sophisticated special effects (SFX) algorithms for object transformations, underwater filming methods, original approaches for computer graphic motion capture, stereoscopic capture, projection techniques, and experimentation in higher frame rates (HFR) -- all enhancing and advancing the moviegoing experience in a way that further immerses audiences into the tale being presented. In an era in which digital and computer techniques are expanding the creative palette for filmmakers, Cameron is widely regarded as one of the most forward-thinking writers, producers, and directors in applying emerging technology methods successfully.

The Progress Medal is the most prestigious SMPTE award, and it recognizes outstanding technical contributions to the progress of engineering phases of the motion picture, television, or motion-imaging industries.

SMPTE is presenting the 2016 Progress Medal to Douglas Trumbull in recognition of his numerous contributions to photographic processes and technologies in visual effects (VFX) and HFR cinematography. Trumbull conducted pioneering biometric research on audience response to HFR imaging and developed a novel cinematic process using 65mm film at 60 frames per second that resulted in a "Giant Screen" 70mm image with extraordinarily high definition along with smoother and more realistic motion rendering. His work continues to advance stereoscopic 3D and digital HFR imaging including his 120 fps Magi single-camera/single projector "lens-to-lens" system that harnesses existing cameras, post-production tools, and projectors to deliver images and sound that are almost indistinguishable from reality.

The following will be presented on Monday, Oct. 24, at the SMPTE 2016 Honors & Awards Ceremony:

The Archival Technology Medal Award recognizes significant technical advancements or contributions related to the invention or development of technology, techniques, workflows, or infrastructure for the long-term storage, archive, or preservation of media content essence. The 2016 award will be presented to Daniel Teruggi for his contributions to the preservation of the world's audiovisual cultural heritage in his leadership of the Presto European Commission Research and Innovation Projects. Through a series of Presto projects, Teruggi has directed the efforts of hundreds of scientists and researchers from dozens of academic and commercial entities in their investigations of archival technology from the broadest possible perspective. No aspect of the complex set of challenges facing media archiving has been left unexamined by the Presto projects. Teruggi's efforts have resulted in the development of new tools and technologies for archival preservation and access.

The Camera Origination and Imaging Medal Award recognizes significant technical achievements related to invention or advances in imaging technology, including sensors, imaging processing electronics, and the overall embodiment and application of image capture devices. R. Norman Hurst will receive the award for his work in color camera signal circuit design, particularly for his invention allowing independent control of selected color areas, also known as skin detail. This technique has been an essential part of color television production for more than 25 years.

The David Sarnoff Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the development of new techniques or equipment that have improved the engineering phases of television technology, including large-venue presentations. The award will be presented to Peter G. M. Centen in recognition of his work in image sensors, imaging, and broadcast camera innovation. Centen has been at the forefront of the charged-couple device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensor technology, and in 2003 he was awarded an Emmy(R) for the development of high-definition dynamic pixel management (HD-DPM) for CCD sensors.

The Digital Processing Medal Award recognizes significant technical achievements related to the development of digital processing of content for cinema, television, games, or other related media. Paul Kellar will receive the award for his fundamental contributions to the development of digital video systems and continued technical leadership over four decades.

The Excellence in Educational Medal Award, SMPTE's newest award, honors outstanding contributions to new or unique educational programs that teach the technologies of motion pictures, television, or other imaging sciences, including emerging media technology. The award recognizes an individual who advances the educational process at any level through innovation and inspiration. Michael F. Korpi will be the first recipient of this award for his innovative methods of teaching, especially creating joint courses at Baylor University, in which multidisciplinary teams of creative and technical students collaborate on projects at an accelerated schedule. The students enrolled in this program accomplish in a single semester, tasks that conventionally require much more time. The team-building skills and cross-disciplinary training students gain from Korpi's courses are directly applicable to the world outside academia.

The Samuel L. Warner Memorial Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions in the design and development of new and improved methods and/or apparatus for motion picture sound, at any step in the process. The award will be presented to Neil A. Shaw in recognition of his support of SMPTE, as he has contributed his efforts in creating standards and practices for theater acoustics and electro-acoustics. Shaw most recently played a significant role in the SMPTE 25CSS Cinema Sound B-Chain Study Group, providing a scientific basis for the acoustical analysis of the cinema venues measured for the studies. He also chaired the drafting committee to assemble and revise the Study Group Report.

The Technicolor/Herbert T. Kalmus Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions that reflect a commitment to the highest standards of quality and innovation in motion picture postproduction and distribution services. The award will be presented to Dr. Johannes Steurer for his innovations in postproduction digital intermediates (DI) and the ARRILASER film recorder, which enables high-quality film output. Steurer was a key contributor to ARRI's successful transition into the digital area, and he continues to innovate in 3D acquisition and depth sensing technologies.

The Workflow Systems Medal Award recognizes outstanding contributions related to the development and integration of information technology (IT) file-based systems and infrastructures into production processes. The award will be presented to Thomas G. Edwards in recognition of his fundamental research, implementation, and direction in the advancement of live, broadcast-quality, IT-based workflows, and also his leadership in developing best practices and standards for improving these workflows. As an early advocate of using commercial "off-the-shelf" IT equipment in the broadcast environment, Edwards has actively participated in the Joint Task Force for Networked Media (JT-NM), the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), and SMPTE, breaking down barriers within internet protocol (IP) to ensure the viability and advancement of IP workflows within broadcast environments. His efforts and direction continue to influence the design of current and future facilities and the workflows within.

Each year, one SMPTE Journal Award is presented to the author of the most outstanding paper originally published in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal during the preceding calendar year. The SMPTE Journal Award will be presented to Thomas G. Edwards for the article "Source-Timed SDN Video Switching of Packetized Video," published in the May/June issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, Volume 124, Issue 4.

Two Journal Certificates of Merit will be presented to:

Charles Poynton, Jeroen H. Stessen, and Rutger Nijland for the article "Deploying Wide Color Gamut and High Dynamic Range in HD and UHD," published in the April issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, Volume 124, Issue 3.

Fumiaki Usui, Ryuhei Kamata, and Laurence Thorpe for the article "Lens Considerations for Digital Cinematography," published in the January/February issue of the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, Volume 124, Issue 1.

The Presidential Proclamation Award recognizes individuals of established and outstanding status and reputation in the motion picture, television, and motion-imaging industries worldwide. Peter D. Symes will receive the award for his longtime dedication to the Society and his years of service to the broadcasting industry, during which he has been an influential and tireless contributor. A SMPTE Fellow, recipient of the Citation for Outstanding Service to the Society, founding member of the Sacramento Section, and long-term member of the SMPTE Board of Governors, Symes has served the Society in a number of volunteer capacities including Section chair, regional governor, engineering director, engineering vice president, and financial vice president. Since joining the SMPTE staff in 2007 as the director of standards and engineering, he has streamlined the standards development process. Symes' guidance was critical at a time when the industry was transitioning from film to digital cinema and from analog to digital television, including high definition and higher resolutions, and from industry-specific technologies to internet-based workflows.

The Excellence in Standards Award recognizes individuals or companies that have been actively involved in advancing the Society's standards activities and processes. David J. Bancroft will receive this award in recognition of his 40-year involvement in SMPTE standards. Bancroft has served as SMPTE technology committee chair, leading several SMPTE standards project groups, and has made technical contributions to numerous SMPTE standards development efforts. He continues to advance these efforts by remaining active in the SMPTE United Kingdom Section.

The Citation for Outstanding Service to the Society, which recognizes individuals for dedicated service for the betterment of the Society over a sustained period, will be conferred upon five SMPTE Members:

Martin P. Feldman for more than three decades of service to the New England Section, including 16 years as manager and Section chair. In that time, he has produced more than 100 Section meetings and workshops, establishing the Section as the premier technical information resource for the New England motion-imaging community.

Mark L. Forman for his contributions to the New York Section for more than a decade as manager, meeting producer, and photographer. The dozens of meetings he has produced on image acquisition and display have been highlights of the Section's calendar. Forman's photography of the Section's meetings and events has provided a rich visual record of its activities.

Keith Ian Graham for his instrumental work in revitalizing the San Francisco Section as an active branch of the Society. Graham has served as Section chair since 2010 when he re-established the production of Section meetings, incorporating streaming to reach a wider audience and providing increased value to the membership.

Mona Smothers for nearly a decade of leadership and unwavering commitment to the Sacramento Section, where she has served as manager, secretary/treasurer, and chair. Her tenacity, drive, and enthusiasm have established the Section's strength and have set the precedent for its positive future.

Eric Wenocur for his decade-long service as manager and program chair of the Washington, D.C. Section. Under his leadership, the Section has consistently provided high-value programs to its Members.

The Louis F. Wolf Jr. Memorial Scholarship is designed to help students further their undergraduate or graduate studies in motion pictures and television, with an emphasis on technology. The 2016 scholarship will be awarded to four SMPTE Members:

Anna Dining, Rochester Institute of Technology

Elizabeth DoVale, Rochester Institute of Technology

Jyotsna Kadimi, University of Southern California

David Kuther, New York Institute of Technology

Sixteen new SMPTE Fellows also will be recognized during the Honors & Awards Ceremony. The 2016 SMPTE Fellows announcement is forthcoming.

A limited number of tickets are available for the Honors & Awards Ceremony on Oct. 24 and the SMPTE Centennial Gala on Oct. 28. Those registering for SMPTE 2016 may elect to purchase both Honors & Awards Ceremony and SMPTE Centennial Gala tickets as add-ons to conference packages. Further details about SMPTE 2016 are available at www.smpte2016.org.

Centennial Gala tickets and tables also may be purchased independently of SMPTE 2016 registration at www.smptegala.org.

Sponsorships are available for both events. Individuals and organizations that wish to support SMPTE through these events may contact Mary Vinton, SMPTE director of philanthropy, at sponsorships@smpte.org.



