SMPTE and IABM Announce Collaboration to Share Knowledge

LONDON and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Nov. 4, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, and IABM, the international association for broadcast and media technology suppliers, today announced a new collaborative agreement to share knowledge and expertise across their memberships. In the first stage of the agreement, members of each organization are now able to take advantage of the other's training courses at discounted rates.

"A knowledge exchange with IABM makes a great deal of sense for both of our organizations," said SMPTE Executive Director Barbara Lange. "IABM's strength is in business knowledge and research, while SMPTE brings expertise in standards-based technologies — a synergy that will add great value for our respective communities."

The collaboration will also give certain SMPTE members privileged access to executive-level IABM Business Intelligence via an exclusive portal and webinars, and IABM members will be able to access SMPTE webcasts. As part of the agreement, SMPTE and IABM will continue to explore further areas of collaboration to benefit their members.

IABM's training offering includes a wide range of on-site standard and bespoke courses as well as a number of e-learning courses covering the latest technologies. The full course offering is available at theiabm.org/iabm-education/.

SMPTE's comprehensive training offering includes both instructor-supported and self-learning virtual courses as well as webcasts and podcasts through its well-established online platform. The full list of SMPTE Education offerings is available at https://www.smpte.org/.

"I'm delighted to be working with SMPTE to enable relevant sharing of knowledge and expertise across our combined membership," said Peter White, IABM CEO. "Collaboration is not just the latest buzzword — it underpins the future success of both the supply and buying sides of the broadcast and media industries. We see media companies increasingly coming together to form alliances in the search for digital speed, scale, and geographical reach, and the same thing is happening on the supply side."

White continued, "With the pace of transformation in our industry only continuing to accelerate, it makes great sense for two of the industry's top organizations to work together in a partnership to deliver a richer experience for SMPTE and IABM members and help them stay at the leading edge of our rapidly changing business. This agreement is something of a milestone — it marks the beginning of an ongoing collaboration across a number of activities and the start of what we envision to be a long-term partnership."

About IABM

IABM is the international trade association for suppliers of broadcast and media technology. Owned by its members, IABM facilitates the important networking and interaction between suppliers that shape and define the unique ecosystem of the Broadcast & Media industry. IABM supports member companies with a comprehensive range of services across business intelligence, training, technology, exhibitions and best practices – all designed to help them do better business. We hold the interests of member companies as paramount, and strive to provide strong guidance and support at every level in all geographies. We understand that in today's rapidly changing media landscape, our members have never had a greater need for timely, relevant and effective advice and support. IABM's mission is to be an ever more powerful beacon that is highly responsive to all our members' needs in a timely fashion, helping them to prosper and navigate change successfully.

About SMPTE®

The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers®, or SMPTE, is defining the future of storytelling. The Society's mission is to enable the technical framework that allows the global professional community to make media for artistic, educational, and entertainment purposes and to distribute that content for the benefit and enjoyment of people worldwide. As a global volunteer-driven society of technologists, developers, and creatives, SMPTE is engaged in driving the quality and evolution of motion pictures, television, and professional media. The Society sets industry standards that help businesses maximize their markets more cost-effectively, provides relevant education that supports members' career growth, and fosters an engaged and diverse membership community.

