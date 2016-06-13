SMPTE and HPA Announce Jury for SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. -- June 13, 2016 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries; and the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), the organization serving the professional community by providing expertise, support, tools, and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, and an array of content for a growing number of platforms; today announced the jurors for the second annual SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, following the Oktoberfest Reception at the SMPTE 2016 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2016) in Hollywood, California. The deadline for entries is June 27.

"The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival provides students an opportunity to demonstrate their technical creativity while gaining visibility among industry leaders," said Barbara Lange, executive director of SMPTE and HPA. "Highlighting the work of both SMPTE's and HPA's youngest members, this event offers an intriguing glimpse into the future of motion imaging."

Film festival jurors are a diverse group of accomplished motion-imaging professionals from around the world. They include Elisa Bonora, an editor and producer originally from Milan, Italy, who has worked on multiple Emmy(R)-nominated documentaries; David S. Cohen, senior features editor at Variety; Ben Gervais, a productions systems supervisor who is currently the technical lead for production and postproduction for Ang Lee's upcoming feature, "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"; Dorian Harris, a film and television editor since the 1980s who recently edited the premiere television episode of "11.22.63"; Bryan Hillestad who has been working professionally as a character animator and an animation supervisor for two decades on a diverse range of projects, including the recent 2016 blockbuster "Deadpool"; Katie Hinsen, a native of New Zealand, who works as a senior finishing artist at Light Iron New York and founded the Blue Collar Post Collective (BCPC); and Niven Howie, who is well-established as an editor for high-end commercials, pop videos, and feature films, and is best known for his work on music videos such as Sting's "Ten Summoner's Tales" and XTC's "Dear God" as well as iconic films "Dawn of the Dead" (2004) and "The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy" (2005).

The jury also will include Nancy Jundi, a data scientist for the entertainment, technology, and SaaS industries; Patricia Keighley, senior vice president of IMAX Corporation and cofounder and managing director of IMAX POST/DKP Inc.; Mark Kenna, the CEO of U.K.-based Bad Blood Films and a film sound consultant; Dean Lyon, a producer, director, and visual effects (VFX) supervisor with VFX credits such as the "Lord of Rings" trilogy and "Without a Paddle"; Stewart Schill, an ACE Award-nominated writer, director, and editor who has most recently edited television programs such as "The People vs. OJ Simpson," "American Horror Story," and "Dexter"; Ted Schilowitz, founding member, first employee, and product development team member at RED Digital Cinema and now "futurist" at 20th Century Fox and "cinemavangelist" at Barco; Matisse Tolin, who is the virtual reality (VR) producer and screenwriter who founded Lithic VR; and Joachim Zell, the vice president of imaging science and technical director at EFILM, where he began the EC3 onset and near-set dailies division.

The complete list of jurors is available at www.smpte.org/jurors.

The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival features the following award categories. Students must select one category for each entry:

* Best Creative Use of Technology to Engage the Audience in the Story -- Narrative Format

--- Running time of up to five minutes

--- Running time of 30 seconds or less

* Best Portrayal of Entertainment Technology in the Film -- Documentary Format

--- Running time of up to five minutes

--- Running time of 30 seconds or less

* Best Creative Use of Virtual Reality (VR) in Storytelling

--- Running time of up to three minutes

* Best Use of Mobile Device or Tablet to Convey a Story -- Narrative Format

--- Running time of up to five minutes

An additional award for "Audience Choice" will be voted on by the festival attendees and awarded on the evening of the festival.

"We honor the creativity and adept use of technology that these students are using to tell stories. Being a stakeholder in the Festival is reflective of our commitment to helping the next generation rise to careers in our industry. It's also inspiring," said Seth Hallen, president of the HPA. "As the industry moves toward increasingly sophisticated tools and processes, this interplay with storytelling is incredibly important. It is a great opportunity for the students to explore the process and have the opportunity to show their work to other young filmmakers, industry executives, and leading technologists. The HPA is pleased to participate in the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival and shine a spotlight on the creative leaders of tomorrow."

The SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival is open to full-time students currently enrolled in an accredited college, university, film school, or high school/secondary school. This is an international festival, and entries from all parts of the world are encouraged. As the festival focuses on technology, students should ideally major in an area that emphasizes engineering, science, advanced technologies, or fundamental theories associated with motion-imaging, sound, metadata, and workflows consistent with SMPTE's field of interest. Eligible students are required to have completed four courses toward their major course of study and be in good academic standing. Supporting documentation and identification must be presented in order to qualify.

There is no fee to enter, and SMPTE or HPA membership is not a prerequisite for submission of a film. However, students may join SMPTE as student members for just $10 or for free if this is their first year of membership when they apply via the Student Membership Challenge (SMC). Further information about the SMC is available at www.smpte.org/student-membership-challenge.

Tickets to attend the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival will be available when SMPTE 2016 registration opens later this month. Admission to the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival is free for students, and a $25 donation is suggested for others. Further information about the SMPTE-HPA Student Film Festival, including jurors, complete rules, and resources, is available at www.smpte.org/film-festival.

About the Hollywood Professional Association

Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)) serves the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide creativity, expertise, support, tools and the global infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media and other dynamic media content. Through its partnership with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the leader in the advancement of the art, science and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, the HPA continues to extend its support of the community it represents. Information about the HPA is available at www.hpaonline.com.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

Winner of an Oscar(R) and multiple Emmy(R) Awards, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)) is a global leader in advancing the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem. A professional membership association that is internationally recognized and accredited, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. For a century, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

Nearly 7,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections worldwide, sustain the Society. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide the expertise, support, tools, and infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television programs, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

