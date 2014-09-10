SMPTE and FKTG Release Details on Forum 2015, 'Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective'

Two-Day Forum Will Examine Emerging Technologies and Business Impact of Broadband Media Across All Platforms

LONDON -- 10 Sept. 2014 -- The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), the worldwide leader in motion-imaging standards and education for the communications, media, entertainment, and technology industries, today announced details for the SMPTE Forum 2015 "Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age: A European Perspective." Produced in partnership with the Fernseh- und Kinotechnische Gesellschaft (FKTG), with collaboration from the EBU's Technology and Innovation department, the SMPTE Forum is scheduled for 7-8 May 2015, at the Fraunhofer-Forum in Berlin. Factors as wide as EU policy, net neutrality, copyright, and mining "big data" are shaping the possibilities in the complex European market and redefining how the industry engages its audience. The SMPTE Forum 2015 will examine these topics, and how connectivity, bandwidth, and media technology improvements will impact media production and distribution across all platforms, from cinema and broadcast to mobile and interactive new media technologies.

"The overwhelming success of the SMPTE 'Entertainment Technology in the Internet Age' conferences in 2012 and 2013, co-produced with Stanford University, demonstrated the tremendous interest in this topic. We are delighted to join with FKTG to address many of the same compelling questions from a European perspective in the SMPTE Forum 2015," said Dr. Hans Hoffmann, head of media fundamentals and production at the EBU, former SMPTE standards vice president, and conference program chair of the SMPTE Forum 2015. "Broadband delivery of media is going to significantly impact Europe's studios, post houses, broadcaster facilities, media service providers, and solution vendors. New creative tools need to be developed and new media technologies are needed to create content that is attractive to the various end consumers' platforms, from the big screen in the home to tablets or mobile devices. We look forward to discussing the technical opportunities and challenges that face the industry, with attention to European interests."

Chris Fetner, director of global content partners operations at Netflix, will give a keynote on the supply chain impact of Internet distribution, followed by discussions on the vision of the European Commission for Internet streaming and on the EU regulatory environment. The SMPTE Forum will also include a keynote on the state of Internet entertainment in Europe, and continue with sessions that examine creation and distribution of entertainment content for the Web, the potential normalization of over-the-top (OTT) services as premium content providers, the future of hybrid broadcast broadband TV (HbbTV(R)), second screen in the home and beyond, and social media as entertainment media. Sessions will then delve into live sports delivery over the Web; provision of accessible, immersive, and personalized audio for broadcast and online; translation of traditional content for the Web; preservation of artistic intent; and virtual reality entertainment on the Web.

These and many more topics will be discussed as the SMPTE Forum 2015 explores Internet entertainment technologies and looks ahead at the new world of Web media. The program is being developed for engineers, creatives, and researchers focused on the future of media over the Internet.

The preliminary program and further details about the SMPTE Forum 2015 are available at www.smpte.org/forum2015/program and www.fktg.org.

About the Fernseh- und kinotechnische Gesellschaft FKTG e.V."

The FKTG e.V. is one of the oldest professional technology associations in Germany, founded by two predecessor organizations, the German Cinema Technology Association (DKG founded in 1920) and the Television Technology Association (FKT founded in 1952). The main objective of the FKTG is to provide information on developments for television and cinema technology to all engineers and all people working as scientists or technologists in the field of television and cinema, and to provide a platform for exchange of knowledge and experience.

More than 110 supporting international companies and nearly 2,000 persons are members of the FKTG, which is the largest network of its kind in the German-speaking area of Europe. The FKTG hosts conferences and technology workshops in different local regions on a regular basis and supports further scientific education through its network of more than 50 universities and advanced technical colleges in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. More information about FKTG and how to join is available at www.fktg.org.

About the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R))

The Oscar(R) and Emmy(R) Award-winning Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers(R) (SMPTE(R)), a professional membership association, is the preeminent leader in the advancement of the art, science, and craft of the image, sound, and metadata ecosystem, worldwide. An internationally recognized and accredited organization, SMPTE advances moving-imagery education and engineering across the communications, technology, media, and entertainment industries. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has published the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal and developed more than 800 standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines.

The Society is sustained by more than 6,000 members -- motion-imaging executives, engineers, creative and technology professionals, researchers, scientists, educators, and students -- who meet in Sections throughout the world. Through the Society's partnership with the Hollywood Post Alliance(R) (HPA(R)), this membership is complemented by the professional community of businesses and individuals who provide expertise, support, tools and the infrastructure for the creation and finishing of motion pictures, television, commercials, digital media, and other dynamic media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at www.smpte.org/join.

