SMPTE 2019 Lineup Now Available

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Aug. 13, 2019 — SMPTE®, the organization that is defining the future of storytelling, today announced the full event lineup for the Society's annual technical conference and exhibition, the world's premier forum for the exploration of media and entertainment technology. SMPTE 2019 will be held Oct. 21-24 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles. Complete information about SMPTE 2019, including a detailed schedule and registration, is available at 2019.smpte.org.

SMPTE Vice President of Education Sara J. Kudrle will co-chair the SMPTE 2019 technical program committee along with Thomas Edwards, vice president of engineering and development at Fox.

A redesigned conference schedule this year features concurrent sessions on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Over those three days, 40 papers will address topics including machine learning and artificial intelligence technology in professional content creation; new compression techniques and implementations; putting SMPTE ST 2110 into practice; leveraging SMPTE ST 2110 for live production; cinema processing and projection technology; the cloud; advances in audio; standards-based security in collaborative media spaces; 8K, 4K, UHD, HDR, and high frame rates; perceptual color quality metrics; new production workflows; and access and the global community of technology. Thursday, the final day of the conference, will be "Space Day."

In addition to a wealth of technical sessions and exhibitions of advanced technologies, SMPTE 2019 will include special events, including sponsored "pop-up" happy hours that offer numerous opportunities for face-to-face interaction between attendees, exhibitors, and speakers.

The SMPTE 2019 All-Access Pass includes all conference sessions, as well as admission to the exhibition, the daily rooftop buffet lunch, and the Opening Night BBQ. Attendees with this registration package will also receive access to download available papers and presentations from the conference sessions. Tickets for other special events may be added during registration at an additional cost.

The SMPTE 2019 Daily Pass includes admission to the conference sessions, exhibition, and buffet lunch for the day(s) selected. Tickets for special events may be added during registration at an additional cost.

The SMPTE 2019 Exhibits-Only Pass is free for students and SMPTE Members this year. It includes admission only to the exhibition. Tickets for special events may be added during registration.

Tickets for many SMPTE 2019 events are limited, so early registration is encouraged. Attendees also can save by taking advantage of the SMPTE group room rate at the Westin Bonaventure, where a limited block of reduced-rate ($259) rooms will be available through Sept. 27, or while rooms remain available. The booking link is 2019.smpte.org/home/lodging.

