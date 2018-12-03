Symply Streamlines ARRI Rental Workflow Path from Set to Post-Production

Symply, a Global Distribution brand today announced the availability of SymplyULTRA configurations designed for on-set use with the ALEXA 65 and available exclusively through ARRI Rental. The new SymplyULTRA configurations deliver enterprise class five 9’s reliability and ultra-fast storage performance in a compact all in one 2U workflow storage and collaboration product that is perfect for high-resolution on-set and post production workflow and is optimized to work with ARRI ALEXA 65 cameras. The company’s unique StorNext® 6 based software defined virtualized, scale-out storage platform provides the configuration flexibility and performance to satisfy the needs of rich media workgroups and collaborative teams, especially those working with 4K and higher resolution.

“Symply and ARRI Rental have worked diligently to provide a complete solution that meets the specific on-set and post production needs of the ALEXA 65, combining speed and reliability into a compact and affordable package,” said Keith Warburton CEO at Global Distribution, “The need to shorten the path from on-set to post production has become increasingly more important to television and movie productions as they struggle to reduce the cost of storing and insuring raw content. The Symply ARRI Rental ALEXA 65 solution greatly improves the ability of directors and their associates comb through footage quickly and make critical decisions on viability of existing footage or the need for re-shoots.

“With more and more productions using the ALEXA 65 and shooting more high-resolution content, the need for fast and reliable storage on-set has never been greater. Symply offers us a workflow that not only easily keeps up with our performance requirements, it ensures there will be no downtime on-set or in post-production due to the high-availability and no single point of failure design,” said Conrad de Klerk of ARRI Rental, “Having a storage solution this powerful and affordable that uses our preferred data management software Quantum StorNext® 6 is a huge advantage for our customers”