Sigma Showcases Top Gear for Wedding & Portrait Photographers at WPPI 2019

Las Vegas, NV – February 19, 2019 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will showcase its most sought-after wedding, event and portrait photography lenses at the 2019 WPPI Expo held at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, NV from February 25 – March 1, 2019. A premier platform for professional photographers to share their knowledge and industry experience as well as to learn from their peers, WPPI attendees will have an opportunity to test out some of the best Sigma gear in booth 909, chat with Sigma product specialists about each lens’ unique features, receive a complimentary gear clean & check as well as engage with Sigma Pros & Ambassadors throughout the show.

Sigma Lens Highlights at WPPI 2019

From fast and sharp primes to workhorse zooms, Sigma has the perfect lens solution for every photographer’s needs. Some of the fan-favorites on display will include:

The “Bokeh Master”: Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art packs outstanding wide-aperture, mid-telephoto performance with F1.4 brightness at maximum aperture, delivering ultra-high resolution along with ample peripheral light volume to minimize vignetting. As a result, the area in focus is extremely sharp, while the out-of-focus area features a beautiful bokeh effect with highly natural colors, making this a desired lens for portrait photography.

“It is a fantastic choice for lifestyle and fashion photography, particularly for full-length portraits when you need detail in everything from the hair to the shoes, but still want a shallow depth of field to separate the subject from the background.” – Daven Mathies, Digital Trends

Beyond Art Series Performance: Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Designed for exceptional sharpness at maximum aperture, Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art excels at available light photography. With less than 1% distortion and near non-existent sagittal coma flare, this lens demonstrates consistent optical results featuring both 8K-compatible resolution and a beautiful bokeh.

“The look of the Sigma 40mm 1.4 ART is truly special - the lens renders muted colors with a slight glow around the subjects in low light.” – Benjamin Ono, ocean & lifestyle photographer and Sigma Ambassador

Must-Have Standard Lens: Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art

Delivering the ultimate in creative expression, Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art is engineered to support the highest resolution sensors on the market with an exceptional degree of sharpness. The high-performance optical system is purpose-built by Sigma R&D to produce the attractive bokeh effect sought after by discerning photographers.

“The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art is a big prime lens with a bright f/1.4 design, a focal length perfect for portraiture, and exceptional image quality.” – Jim Fisher, PCMag

Mid-Range Telephoto: Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art

Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art is a mid-range telephoto prime lens, touting outstanding sharpness and great IQ from edge to edge. Ideal for events such as concerts, weddings, indoor sports, conferences and press events, the 1.8 F-stop delivers greater “shallow depth of field” and isolation of subjects. The outstanding compression effect makes it equally as powerful for up-close and full-length portraits.

“Visually, the Sigma 135mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens is stunning. Background defocus is beautiful, sharpness is amazing, and the color rendition is excellent.” – David Schloss, Digital Photo

Ultra-Wide Zoom Excellence: Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art

Debuting at last year’s WPPI, Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art has quickly become one of the most awarded wide-angle zoom lenses on the market. It is the perfect lens to help wedding and event photographers capture grandiose scenes with crystal clear wide-angle shots. With near zero distortion (less than 1%) and minimal transverse chromatic aberration, flare and ghosting, Sigma 14-24mm Art offers constant F2.8 brightness throughout the zoom range and delivers optimal image quality at every focal length and shooting distance.

“Perhaps most impressive are the ways it really extends the dramatic leading lines and the amount of a scene that can be captured, like birds overhead, the pier, and the surfer walking to the waves below, all in a single shot.” – Ryan Longnecker, SLR Lounge

Modern Workhorse: Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art is a modern workhorse standard zoom lens, touting an improved Optical Stabilizer (OS), Hypersonic Motor (HSM) for highly efficient and fast autofocus, as well as a dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing. It embodies all the technical qualities and finesse that define the high-performance Sigma Global Vision Art series.

“Unlike many first party options out there, it has optical stabilization built in which helps a lot at weddings, events, for portraits, etc. Those types of photographers will greatly appreciate this addition on top of the already fantastic optics.” – Chris Gampat, The Phoblographer

Flagship Large-Aperture Telephoto Zoom Lens: Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports

Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports is the new flagship large-aperture telephoto lens to complete the Sigma F2.8 zoom trio – the essential tools for professional photographers. Its advanced optical formula delivers the renowned Sigma Art image quality inside the rugged, weatherproof build of a Sports lens.

“For my type of photography, which includes action, commercial and photojournalism, this lens will get the majority of my use. Putting it to work the last few days, the Sigma 70-200 F2.8 Sport lens delivered in every case with professional caliber results.” – Jim Koepnick, leading aviation photographer & Sigma Pro

Learn from Seasoned Sigma Pros & Ambassadors

Attendees are invited to stop by the Sigma stage to hear from a variety of engaging presenters as they display their best work along with sharing their tips and techniques and their approach to portrait, wedding and other genres of photography. This year’s speaker lineup includes environmental portraiture and lifestyle photographer Meg Loeks, portrait and wedding photographer Michael Anthony, internationally recognized portrait photographer Judy Host, and outdoor sports and adventure travel photographer Liam Doran.

Full schedule and presentation details can be accessed here: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/event/wppi-conference-2019/.

Win a Sigma Art Lens

Attendees are welcomed to stop by the Sigma booth and get their badges scanned throughout the course of the show for a chance to win a Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG Art Lens! The winner will be notified to collect the prize after the show.

Fine-Tune Your Gear at the Sigma Clean & Check Station

In addition to education and inspiration, Sigma is offering photographers a complimentary clean & check of their gear throughout the show. Just bring your tried-and-trusted lenses, and we’ll make sure it’s in perfect condition to help you create your best work.

Join WPPI Photo Walks

Attendees can enhance their educational experience and get inspirational training by registering for professionally led Photo Walks hosted by WPPI. Photo Walks are exclusive, 90-minute shootouts limited to 12 people each that focus on teaching participants to sharpen their observation and composition skills while shooting alongside an industry leader. Each Photo Walk will demonstrate the leader’s unique skill set, including everything from off-camera lighting, posing, gear and lens selection. Photo Walks are included with the All Access Pass. All Access Pass holders can register for Photo Walks within the registration system on a first-come, first-served basis. More details: https://www.wppiexpo.com/about.

Sigma is excited to announce its professional photographers will be co-leading some of the WPPI Photo Walks. More information about Sigma-led photo walks can be found here (Judy Host) and here (Michael Anthony).

