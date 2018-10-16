Sigma Captures PDN PhotoPlus Expo 2018 With Hot New Lens Lineup

Ronkonkoma, NY – October 16, 2018 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, will showcase its expanded Sigma Global Vision lineup, which includes the following five groundbreaking lenses: Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art, Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art , Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary, Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports and Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports, at the upcoming PDN PhotoPlus Expo 2018 held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from October 25-27, 2018 (booth 837). “In terms of innovation, it’s been a landmark year for Sigma and we are excited to share with attendees these incredible new lens models,” states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “Each Sigma lens line is crafted with distinctive capabilities that facilitate the ultimate in artistic expression. Our Art lenses stand out with unsurpassed optical excellence, while the Sigma Sports lens line offers high customization and robust features for challenging shooting conditions. The versatile Contemporary lens family delivers superior performance in a compact and lightweight form factor. Our new Global Vision lens introductions reflect Sigma’s continuous innovation and we look forward with great anticipation to the extraordinary images Sigma photographers will capture.”

In addition to the new Sigma Global Vision lenses, the company will also showcase its innovative optics for the cinema shooters, including the latest additions to its full-frame lineup: 28mm T1.5 FF, 40mm T1.5 FF and 105mm T1.5 FF, as well as its sought-after Art prime lenses now available for Sony E shooters.

The showcase will be amplified with educational presentations delivered by esteemed Sigma Pro photographers on the main stage.

New Sigma Global Vision Lenses on Display at PhotoPlus Expo

- Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art - The new Sigma wide-angle model stands out with its thoroughly corrected magnification chromatic aberration and sagittal coma flare, as well as completely minimized distortion thanks to its optical design. It is a great companion for creative, travel, landscape, event and family photography.

- Sigma 40mm F1.4 Art - Sigma’s first lens developed originally to live up to the sought-after angle of view and performance standard for a benchmark cine lens. Designed for exceptional sharpness at maximum aperture, this lens excels at available light photography. With less than 1% distortion and near non-existent sagittal coma flare, this lens demonstrates consistent optical results featuring both 8K-compatible resolution and a beautiful bokeh. It is an ideal lens for capturing urban beauty, interiors and architecture.

- Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary - Featuring compact design, light weight and outstanding image quality offered in Sigma’s Contemporary line, this lens stuns with a beautiful bokeh effect and the amount of brightness expected from F1.4 lenses even in the mid-telephoto range for cropped sensor cameras. In addition, this lens is characterized by smooth and quiet autofocus ideal for video shooting.

- Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports - One of the most anticipated lenses from the Sigma Global Vision line, it is the new flagship large-aperture telephoto zoom lens that meets the most stringent needs of professional photographers. Together with the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG HSM Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM OS Art, it completes the lineup of three Sigma Global Vision F2.8 zoom lenses. Robust yet lightweight, the lens’ magnesium body ensures high mobility and its dust- and splash-proof structure together with the water- and oil-repellent coating on the front element ensure safe use even in the most challenging shooting conditions. It incorporates intelligent OS with an acceleration sensor and the latest algorithm capable of panning in all directions.

- Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports - The world’s first 10x optical zoom telephoto lens with a tele end of 600mm offers excellent and consistent image quality achieved throughout the entire zoom range. Its intelligent OS featuring the latest algorithm delivers an image stabilization effect of 4 stops. When shooting at the focal length of 200mm, this lens can also be used for telephoto macro photography, with a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.3, thanks to its high rendering performance. Its multi-material build, which incorporates magnesium among other components, ensures durability and enhances portability, allowing for comfortable handling of the 10x zoom lens.

Get Your Gear Checked and Cleaned!

To assist photographers attending the show, Sigma staff will be available at the inaugural Clean & Check station offering lens body and glass cleanings as well as comprehensive walk-throughs regarding the company’s proprietary USB Dock program. In particular, Sigma team will be offering detailed instructions on lens calibration and customization settings that can be accessed through the Sigma USB Dock.

Seasoned Photographers Take the Stage

The distinguished family of Sigma Pro photographers will once again take the center stage at the Sigma booth to spotlight their best work and tell engaging stories behind each visual masterpiece, including inspiration, tools, tips and techniques. Photographers of all levels are invited to attend Sigma Pros’ presentations to get inspired, learn the secrets behind the craft and running a successful photography business, as well as network with their peers and bring the photography community closer together.

This year’s speaker lineup includes outdoor sports and adventure travel photographer Liam Doran, aviation photo expert Jim Koepnick, renowned bird and travel photographer Roman Kurywczak, award-winning wedding photographer Michael Anthony, and accomplished portrait and commercial photographer Judy Host, as well as Sigma technical representatives and a guest presentation by Babak Tafreshi, whose work has appeared in multiple National Geographic editions.

For the full Sigma Pro presentation schedule days and times, please visit: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/event/photo-plus-expo-2018/#presentations.

Sigma Giveaways at PPE 2018

PhotoPlus Expo attendees are invited to stop by the Sigma booth and get their badges scanned for a chance to win Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art – the perfect portrait lens and a new industry benchmark with the highest test score from an independent organization DxOMark. Don’t miss your chance to walk away with the beautiful Sigma 85mm! Full details will be available at the front desk during the show.

