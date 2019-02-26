Sigma Announces Art Prime Lenses in L-Mount & Mount Converter MC-21

Ronkonkoma, NY – February 26, 2019 –Sigma Corporation of America, a leading still photo and cinema lens, camera, flash and accessory manufacturer, today announced 11 of its Art prime lenses will soon be available in L-Mount. Sigma also announced the launch of the Sigma Mount Converter MC-21, which will allow Sigma’s SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used on the L-Mount camera bodies. The expansion of the beloved Sigma prime lens line along with the MC-21 converter will increase the extensibility of the L-Mount system and further Sigma’s role in the strategic L-Mount Alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic.

Sigma Art Prime Lenses in L-Mount:

Features

The L-Mount lineup consists of 11 Art prime lenses for full-frame cameras ranging from 14mm to 135mm, allowing Sigma’s award-winning high-performance lenses to be enjoyed by even more shooters on L-Mount cameras. The lineup features high-speed AF and is fully compatible with AF-C mode, in-camera stabilization and in-camera aberration correction. The native L-mount allows for a much more stable feel than using an adaptor. Additionally, the lenses are equipped with a surface treatment to enhance strength, a brass bayonet mount offering exceptional durability, and rubber sealing at the mount connection for dust- and splash-proof construction.

Product Lineup

· Sigma 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art ($1,599.00) – World’s First and Only Full-Frame F1.8 Ultra-Wide-Angle

· Sigma 20mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899.00) – Bright & Sharp Wide-Angle

· Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($849.00) – Front Filter Compatible, Fast-Aperture Wide-Angle

· Sigma 28mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,399.00) – Best in Class Performance

· Sigma 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($899.00) – Groundbreaking Flagship Wide-Angle

· Sigma 40mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,399.00) – Beyond Art Series Performance

· Sigma 50mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($949.00) – Redesigned for High Megapixel DSLRs

· Sigma 70mm F2.8 DG Macro Art ($569.00) – First Macro to Join the Art Line

· Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,199.00) – Award-Winning Ultimate Portrait Lens

· Sigma 105mm F1.4 DG HSM Art ($1,599.00) – The “Bokeh Master”

· Sigma 135mm F1.5 DG HSM Art ($1,399.00) – Award-Winning Prime with Reach

Full technical specifications are available here and images here. Pricing and availability will be announced later.

Sigma Mount Converter MC-21:

Features

The Sigma Mount Converter MC-21 allows Sigma’s SA mount and Canon EF mount lenses to be used on L-Mount camera bodies, allowing more freedom of choice for L-Mount cameras from Sigma, Leica and Panasonic. The MC-21 increases the number of interchangeable lenses manufactured by Sigma to be used with the L-Mount system by 29 lenses.

Find the full list of compatible lenses and technical specifications here and images here. Pricing and availability will be announced later.

About L-Mount

The L-Mount was developed by Leica Camera under the proviso of providing customers with a future-proof, flexible, robust and precise bayonet mount that would fulfill even the most demanding photographic needs. Since its initial appearance in 2014 within the Leica T, development of the L-Mount was continued by Leica as well as by its strategic partners, which led to significant improvements and therefore an effectively new and more polished L- Mount technology.

To ensure maximum product diversity, the diameter of 51.6 millimeters was chosen to make the L-Mount suitable for use not only with full-frame cameras, but also on cameras with APS- C sensors. The short register of only 20 millimeters enables a short distance between the lens and the sensor, which in turn enables considerably more compact construction – which is particularly helpful for developments in the wide-angle lens segment. To ensure resistance to even the most extreme stresses, and to guarantee customers maximum reliability in many years in intensive use, the camera bayonets are manufactured from wear-resistant stainless steel and with four flange segments that prevent canting and ensure particularly secure and precisely positioned lens attachment. The standardized L-Mount contact strip ensures trouble- free communication between the electronic components of the lens and the camera – including the possibility of installing future firmware updates for lenses to react to technological advances and exploit the full performance potentials of the lens.

The lens mount is currently used in the Leica SL full-frame camera system and the Leica CL, TL2 and TL APS-C camera models. All lenses made for the various different systems can be used on all cameras without adapters and without any functional limitations – this illustrates only one of the numerous benefits the common bayonet brings for customers.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning cine and camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

####