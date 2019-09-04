Sigma Telephoto Zoom Lenses Win Prestigious Industry Awards

Ronkonkoma, New York — September 4, 2019 – Sigma Corporation of America, a leading camera, DSLR lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that two of its telephoto zoom lenses, the 70-200 F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports ($1,259 for a limited time, regularly $1,499; available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts) and the 60-600 F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports lenses ($1,759 for a limited time, regularly $1,999; available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts) are recipients of the prestigious EISA Professional Telephoto Zoom Lens 2019-2020 Award and the EISA Telephoto Zoom Lens 2019-2020 Award, respectively. In addition, the 70-200 F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports was honored as one of the featured selections in Professional Photographer Magazine’s 2019 Hot Ones.

“Each day we strive to provide artists of all skill levels with the tools necessary to execute on their creative vision by delivering on our promises of uncompromising performance, durability and incredible value,” says Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president, Sigma Corporation of America. “The flexibility afforded to photographers with these versatile lenses means that everyone from novice to professional can maximize their creative potential, and we’re thankful for the recognition from such prestigious industry institutions, EISA and Professional Photographer Magazine.”

About the Sigma 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports

Part of Sigma’s Sports line of telephoto lenses, the 70-200mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Sports is the new flagship that meets the needs of professional photographers. The optical design provides excellent resolution from center to corners, while eliminating chromatic aberration. The large aperture ensures smooth bokeh – ideal for portrait photography. Dust- and splash-proof construction means you can use the lens in challenging conditions. Sigma’s Hyper Sonic Motor makes autofocus fast and quiet, while the Intelligent OS system provides sharp images when using longer shutter speeds. As with all recent Sigma lenses, many settings can be customized via the Sigma USB Dock.

More information can be found on the Sigma website: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/70-200mm-f2-8-dg-os-hsm-s

About the Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports

The Sigma 60-600mm F4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports is a unique 10x zoom lens with a super-telephoto reach of up to 600mm. Its optical design delivers sharp images across the zoom range while ensuring maximum correction of chromatic aberration. It features an Intelligent OS system that delivers a reliable image stabilization effect of 4 stops, allowing sharp images to be obtained handheld. In addition, the Hyper Sonic Motor provides fast, accurate autofocus. The weather-resistant construction incorporates magnesium alloy, which ensures durability and enhances portability. Should you require even greater reach, the lens can be combined with one of Sigma’s teleconverters.

More information can be found on the Sigma website: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/60-600mm-f45-63-dg-os-hsm-s

About EISA

EISA is the unique association of 55 special interest magazines from over 25 European countries, as well as other countries, including the USA and Australia. All EISA member magazines meet to decide which of the products analyzed in their publications during the past year deserve a coveted EISA Award. The six categories under consideration are: Photography, Mobile Devices, Hi-Fi, Home Theater Audio, Home Theater Display & Video and In-Car Electronics.

About Professional Photographer Magazine’s Hot Ones

This year marks the 20th edition of Professional Photographer magazine’s Hot Ones. The official magazine of Professional Photographers of America, Professional Photographer helps readers advance their businesses and careers through editorial content that addresses the artistic, technological, and business aspects of their work For more than 100 years, pros have relied on Professional Photographer to deliver the education and inspiration they need to be successful: practical lessons and of-the-moment images that define an industry. No other magazine offers a more authoritative presentation of the people, trends, products, and images that define the professional photography landscape.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sport. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Pentax, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, Sigma entered into the world of cinematography lens production. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, the cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of innovative imaging excellence. The 2019 introduction of the L-mount equipped Sigma fp, the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera, alongside three native L-mount lenses (the Sigma 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art, Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary) demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With these new lenses, in addition to the 11 award-winning Sigma Art prime lenses soon to be released in native L-mount, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula.

Sigma continues its tradition of imaging excellence with the mirrorless sd Quattro, sd Quattro H and the compact dp Quattro camera line. Leveraging the ultra-high resolution Foveon sensor, the Sigma Quattro cameras are designed to produce the highest quality image with every shot.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog,Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

