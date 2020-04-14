Sigma Full-Frame Mirrorless Solutions Honored with TIPA 2020 World Awards

Ronkonkoma, NY - April 14, 2020 -Sigma Corporation of America, a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced that several of its latest imaging innovations - the Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, and the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art lenses - were honored by the Technical Image Press Association (TIPA) with TIPA World Awards. Composed of many member publications in the photo/imaging field, the TIPA World Awards distinguish the best products in the photo imaging market introduced during 2019-2020. These prestigious awards serve as an important benchmark and guide for consumers in making their purchasing decisions.

The Sigma fp ($1,899 USD) was named Best Full Frame Camera Expert, the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art ($1,399 USD) was named Best Mirrorless Wide Angle Zoom Lens and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art ($1,099 USD) was named Best Mirrorless Standard Zoom Lens.

The full list of the 2020 TIPA World Award winners can be found here.

About Sigma 2020 TIPA Award Winning Products:

Sigma fp - The Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera:

With dimensions of 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirrorless digital camera, equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Suitable for everyday use by photographers of all skill levels, from novices to the most discerning professionals, the Sigma fp produces images that are of the highest quality, capable of supporting both serious still and cine shooting. Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability. The Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp.

fp Wins 2020 Red Dot “Best of the Best” Award

In addition to the 2020 Best Full Frame Camera Expert Award from TIPA, the Sigma fp received the highest distinction in the Red Dot Awards program: Product Design - the Red Dot: “Best of the Best,” recognizing that every detail of the design is coherent and well thought through. One of the largest design competitions running since 1955, the sought-after Red Dot award is revered as an international seal of outstanding design quality.

For more information, please visit: https://www.sigma-global.com/en/news/2020/03/31/2622/

The Sigma Full-Frame Mirrorless Art Zoom Duo:

With the critically-acclaimed Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the following release of the all-new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art, creatives are afforded the uncompromising quality and performance Sigma Art lenses are known for in native Sony E-mount and L-mount.

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art - A completely new design for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art is the ultimate large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens. The all-new optical formula is well suited for landscape photography and storytelling environmental portraits thanks to its incredibly wide field of view, uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge-to-edge resolution. These features also make it the definitive lens for astrophotography, perfect for capturing the weak light emitted by the stars at night. This new-generation zoom lens features three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens at the foremost surface, used to effectively minimize flare and other distortions thereby achieving mind-blowing resolution. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/14-24mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a.

Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art - The second newly-designed Art zoom lens from Sigma is a large-aperture standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems and is available in Sony E-mount and L-mount. A completely new optical formula developed specifically for mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm while six sheets of “F” low dispersion (FLD) glass and two sheets of special low dispersion (SLD) glass are employed to prevent aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration or sagittal coma aberrations. The end result is uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/24-70mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a.

About Sigma “Mirrorless Exclusive” Optical Engineering

As the imaging industry embraces a mirrorless future, Sigma remains committed to anticipating the end user’s creative needs. Sigma demonstrates this through its “mirrorless exclusive” design and engineering ethos for the highest performance mirrorless lenses. Designed from the ground up, Sigma’s mirrorless exclusive lenses feature completely new optical formulas designed specifically for mirrorless camera systems.

With more imaging solutions than ever, Sigma makes it simple for creatives to identify which lenses best suit their needs and camera systems: DN signifies a “mirrorless exclusive” design.

For more information on Sigma lens nomenclature, please visit: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2019/which-sigma-lenses-fit-my-mirrorless-cameras-and-dslrs/.

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all-new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.