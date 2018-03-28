Shorts International Launches World’s First Short Movie TV App

LONDON--Shorts International, the world’s leading short movie entertainment company and operator of the ShortsTV channel, is pleased to announce the launch of the ShortsTV App, a revolution in the delivery of short movie content.

Using advanced machine-learning algorithm technology, the ShortsTV App marries the linear ShortsTV feed with the functionality of the Internet, at the click of a button on a viewer’s remote control. The ShortsTV App enables viewers to either watch TV or to create, control and personalize their own TV channel, engineered to their desired genres or moods.

The joining of a linear feed with an Internet-overlay, dubbed “Big TV”, allows personal preferences for new short movies to prevail, putting audiences firmly in control of their own entertainment. The ShortsTV App will launch with a catalogue of 2,500 movies, drawing from Shorts International’s library of over 5,000 titles - the world’s largest collection – including Oscar-nominated, festival award-winning, star-studded live action, ground-breaking animation and captivating documentary shorts from around the world.

The ShortsTV App has been developed with Vodafone-Ziggo, the Netherlands’ largest cable operator and a joint venture of Vodafone and Liberty Global, and has launched initially across the Netherlands on the Ziggo Horizon box, available in 4 million homes. It will be rolled out as a feature of the ShortsTV Pay TV channel, the world’s only 24/7 HD TV channel dedicated to short movie, which is currently broadcast on DirecTV, Google Fiber and CenturyLink in the US, as well as on leading cable operators in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Serbia, Slovakia and Hungary, making it available in more than 33 million Pay TV homes. The ShortsTV App is currently being developed for use on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Carter Pilcher, CEO of Shorts International, commented:“As the world’s leading short movie entertainment company, Shorts International is thrilled to launch the ShortsTV App. We want to continue to revolutionize the way we bring our audiences the world’s best short movies, by allowing them to digest content in a way that suits the user best.

“Demand for high quality short content is exploding as audiences around the world spend more time watching shorter content across multiple devices. Not only are our movies the world’s most awarded, but our technology takes advantage of the growing, global desire for personalized content. Shorts, which average at 8-12 minutes in length, are uniquely positioned for today’s mobile content audience.

“The ShortsTV App is the first for scripted content that deploys a machine-learning algorithm similar to Spotify or Pandora, placing the user in complete control of a huge library of content to explore and enjoy. With Artificial Intelligence technology and the largest selection of short content in the world, ShortsTV is creating a truly cutting-edge entertainment viewing experience.”

For Shorts International corporate public relations enquiries, contact:

Ben Simons, Vigo Communications, Tel: +44 (0)20 7830 9704

shortsinternational@vigocomms.com

About Shorts International