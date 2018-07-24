Seven-Month Surge Boosts SCTE•ISBE Corporate Membership by 40%

JULY 24, 2018 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced that membership in the SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program has expanded by 40 percent since the beginning of this year to a new high of 42 members.

The double-digit addition of new operator and technology partners continues the rapid growth of the program since its inception in 2014. Created to enable Operators, Technology Partners, Contractors, and Consortiums to derive maximum business benefit from involvement with SCTE•ISBE, the CAP program enables corporate members of all sizes jointly to address industry issues, to develop solutions and standards in preparation for emerging technologies, and to dramatically expand access to training, networking, and education.

“As the Corporate Alliance Partner program becomes increasingly established, the industry is seeing clear evidence of how it drives business results for our industry,” said Matt Aden, vice president, sales and operations for SCTE•ISBE. “Operators, technology partners and others recognize that CAP membership enables them to work most directly with SCTE•ISBE and the industry at large to create and implement technology solutions that will directly impact their business bottom lines.”

Operator CAP membership comprises: Access Communications, Altice Technical Services, Armstrong Communications, Charter, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Liberty Global, Midco, Millicom, NBN, Rogers, Shaw, Shentel, and Telecom SA. Technology partner members are: ADTRAN, Alpha Technologies, Altec, Amphenol Broadband Solutions, Antronix, ARRIS, ATX, Blonder Tongue, Broadband International, Casa Systems, Ciena, Cisco, Clearfield, CommScope, Communication Associates, Corning, Digicomm International, eClerx Customer Operations, EXFO, Infinera, Kaon, Technetix, TVC, VeEX, Vericom, and Viavi. Decisive Communications participates in the program as a Contractor partner.

Conceived as a true strategic partnership between corporate members and SCTE•ISBE, the Corporate Alliance Partner program includes a wide variety of opportunities for all constituencies to help shape, define, and prepare the industry for new technologies and services. CAP program members are able to boost visibility and results by influencing training roadmaps that build workforce expertise, by having a seat at the table as industry standards are considered and created, and by leveraging the shared experiences of other Corporate Alliance partners. The program and entry fees have been structured to ensure that members of all sizes have an opportunity to get maximum value from participation.

The program offers partners the ability to choose among a variety of benefits, including priority access to industry knowledge, networking, and events—including the industry’s largest conference, SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo. CAP members also receive discounts on:

· Individual employee memberships;

· Downloads and registrations for SCTE•ISBE online courses; and

· Seats at SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business.

Additional information is available at www.scte.org/cap and by contacting cap@scte.org.