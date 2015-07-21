SET EXPO 2015 Product Preview

Riedel Communications

Aug. 25-28

Stand 65d

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

MediorNet MicroN

Making its South American debut, MicroN is an 80G media distribution network device for the company's MediorNet line of media transport and management solutions. Working seamlessly with the MediorNet MetroN core fiber router, MicroN is a high-density signal interface with a complete array of audio, video, and data inputs and outputs, including 24 SD/HD/3G-SDI I/Os, two MADI optical digital audio ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two sync reference I/Os, and eight 10G SFP+ high-speed ports. MicroN is available as a fully networked MediorNet device, as well as a point-to-point edition at a very competitive price point. MicroN offers routing and processing capabilities that can be tailored economically for productions of all sizes and complexity. A single unit serves as a stand-alone point-to-point router and processor while multiple interconnected units support scalable decentralized video routing.

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN

RSP-2318 Smartpanel

The new RSP-2318 Smartpanel offers features and capabilities that will enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. As the world's first control panel designed to serve as a powerful multifunctional user interface, the Riedel device boasts a unique feature set that includes three high-resolution, sunlight-readable, multitouch color displays; premium-quality stereo audio; a multilingual character set; and 18 keys in just 1 RU. These features make Riedel's new Smartpanel a powerful user interface that can be further expanded through the use of apps. Three apps are available offering different levels of functionality. RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB connectivity are standard, with AES3 over CAT/coax optional. Additional features include exchangeable headset connectors for mono or stereo applications, an integrated power supply, individual volume controls for each key, two USB ports, two Ethernet connectors, GPIO, audio I/O, an option slot, a removable gooseneck microphone, an SD card slot, and an HDMI output.

Photo Caption: RSP-2318 Smartpanel

Tango TNG-200 Fully Networked Platform Supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB

The Tango TNG-200 represents Riedel's first network-based platform supporting RAVENNA/AES67 and AVB standards. With its own dedicated intercom application, the platform can be turned into a flexible, cutting-edge solution for a variety of communications scenarios. The unit itself is equipped with a high-resolution, full-color TFT display that ensures perfect readability at all times. Intuitive front-panel controls simplify the recall of presets and adjustment of audio levels. Along with powerful processing capabilities, the Tango TNG-200 features two integrated Riedel digital partylines, two RAVENNA/AES67- and AVB-compatible ports, two Ethernet ports, one option slot, and redundant power supplies. The dedicated intercom application, "My First Riedel," turns the Tango platform into an efficient intercom system that users can tailor according to their needs. The asymmetric 40 x 80 matrix size is another Riedel innovation, allowing for standard premium-quality stereo audio connections to panels.

Photo Caption: Tango TNG-200

STX-200 Professional Broadcast-Grade Interface

The STX-200 professional broadcast-grade interface brings any Skype(R) user worldwide into the professional broadcast environment. Licensed by Microsoft(R), the new Riedel product meets broadcasters' increasing need for a reliable single-box solution that enables them to bring live contributions from both reporters and viewers into live programming -- all while avoiding typical problems such as consumer PCs running common Skype clients, the need to add scan and HDMI-to-SDI converters, and audio dropouts and menu pop-ups on the live feed. Serving as more than a stand-alone solution, Riedel's STX-200 integrates Skype into the intercom solution to enable even more powerful, flexible applications and workflows. The 1-RU box offers broadcast-quality HD-SDI and balanced XLR audio I/Os and is packaged with professional Microsoft Skype TX software. The solution's broad feature set includes remote management and monitoring of Skype calls.

Photo Caption: 1-RU STX-200 Skype(R) Interface

- Artist, Performer, and Acrobat Intercom Systems

- RockNet Audio Systems and Console Interfaces

- MediorNet and MediorNet Compact

- MediorNet MetroN Core Router

"At SET EXPO 2015 we will introduce our clients and partners to the newest addition to the MediorNet family -- MediorNet MicroN. We will have our newest communications platform, Tango, and our newest interface panel, the Smartpanel. And if all of that isn't enough, we will also showcase our STX-200 professional Skype interface. All of these products are ideally suited for the large-scale events that are coming up here in Brazil. Come see for yourself!"

-- Fabiano Botoni, General Manager -- South America at Riedel Communications