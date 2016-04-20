Sennheiser springs into action with GoPro Developer Program

April 15, 2016 · San Francisco – Sennheiser will be joining GoPro’s new Developer Program, which provides third-party developers with toolkits to connect their products with GoPro cameras and develop integrated solutions. At a GoPro-hosted press event today, Sennheiser showcased new products from its audio labs that will allow GoPro users to match breath-taking footage captured at the extremes with incredibly high-quality audio. The audio specialist is presenting its forthcoming VR mic and – for the first time – an all-new action microphone.

“It is truly thrilling to be among the first to join the GoPro Developer Program to create audio visual experiences that will transform our ability to share and experience our world,” said Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, CEO, Sennheiser. “By working with GoPro’s toolkits we will be able to develop solutions that will enhance the unique footage that GoPro cameras can capture through our expertise in audio. I am looking forward with genuine excitement to see the incredible and creative work that will result when we give some of the world’s most creative and daring people new capabilities to see, hear and explore.”

The new Sennheiser products will ensure seamless ease of use and optimal performance – even under the toughest of conditions.

Virtual Reality microphone

With users increasingly creating virtual reality content with their GoPro cameras, Sennheiser’s forthcoming AMBEO VR microphone will prove a perfect companion. Developed in conjunction with VR content producers, the VR microphone is a compact solution that captures high-quality audio in four quadrants. With a dedicated GoPro version in development, the new microphone will seamlessly fit into the workflow of live action VR recording to bring a new dimension of realistic audio to VR environments. The VR microphone will launch in the fourth quarter of 2016.

An all-new action microphone from Sennheiser

Due to make its very first appearance at the GoPro event, Sennheiser will offer a first look at a new action microphone created especially for GoPro users, which will take the audio specialist’s excellence in sound recording into adventurous new territory. Based on a lavalier design, the new mic is waterproof and nearly immune against snow, ice, and wind, thanks to a special windshield. As a result it will be able take on virtually anything the elements can throw at it, enhancing GoPro footage with incredibly high-quality audio – even during extreme sports activities such as surfing, climbing or mountain biking.

“We are delighted to welcome Sennheiser into the GoPro Developer Program,” said Adam Silver, director of strategic product partnerships at GoPro. “Sennheiser has created exciting new functionality to our collective customers, delivering high-quality audio capabilities to make video experiences look, sound and feel even more vividly compelling.”

GoPro® and HERO® are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.