SENNHEISER’S MB 660 WINS TMC’S UC EXCELLENCE AWARD AND INTERNET TELEPHONY PRODUCT OF THE YEAR AWARD

Old Lyme, CT – Sennheiser, a leading provider of premium audio solutions for businesses, announces it has won two industry awards in 2017 from TMC, one of the most prominent news organizations covering the telecommunications technology sector. Sennheiser’s MB 660 premium headset has earned the 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award, and the 2017 INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award. Both accolades were announced in January.

Singled-out for innovation

These prestigious awards recognize the MB 660 mobile business headset for its innovation and its ability to deliver new capabilities to knowledge workers in unified communications environments. This includes features such as its adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC), by which the unit can modulate ANC depending upon the level of background noise detected at any given time.

Additional technologies contribute to the MB 660’s unique market differentiation, such as its three-array set of integrated digital microphones, which work together to seamlessly produce the most intelligible audio transmission possible, even in challenging circumstances. Like all Sennheiser’s workplace audio solutions, the MB 660 is certified for Microsoft Skype for Business and is compatible with all leading global unified communications and VoIP platforms.

Enhancing productivity in the modern workplace

The MB 660 can increase productivity in open-office settings, due to its ability to minimize the distractions of an often-clamorous open floorplan now dominant in many offices. The solution empowers the user with superior sound, long-wearing comfort, and adaptive active noise cancellation that adjusts either automatically or can be set manually through Sennheiser’s award-winning “CapTune” mobile app, creating a customized listening experience. Such capabilities allow employees to take back control of disruptive, open environments, yielding greater concentration and a better sense of well-being for those workers.

TMC is a global, integrated media organization that produces some of the most renowned publications in the telecommunications industry, including Internet Telephony and Customer magazines. The company is also the host of ITEXPO. Its award programs are widely recognized throughout the high-tech sector, identifying products, services and companies that have made crucial contributions to the field of telecom technology. TMC’s media is read by as many as one million visitors per month.

Elevating the headset

“We’re honored to be acknowledged by such a widely-respected media platform as TMCnet, one that chronicles the advancement of technology for unified communications environments,” said Brian Brorsbøl, director of product management, Sennheiser CC&O. “We’ve devoted a great deal of engineering resources to the MB 660, elevating the UC headset to become an effective tool to enhance productivity. We’ve turned it into a sophisticated and vital piece of business-grade equipment that improves the user’s ability to perform within a greater communications network. It’s exciting to see our strategy validated in the marketplace.”