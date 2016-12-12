Sennheiser to Host Grammy Award-Winning Leslie Ann Jones for Master Class at its SoHo Pop Up Store: 'High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?’

New York, NY – Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it will host a special Master Class at its New York City Pop Up store in SoHo on Friday, December 9th between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. The master class, entitled ‘High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?’ will feature Leslie Ann Jones, Director of Music Recording and Scoring at Skywalker Sound. The topic during the event will focus on ‘high resolution audio and the promise to deliver in the digital age.’

Leslie Ann Jones is a multiple Grammy® award-winning recording and mixing engineer based in Northern California. For the past 30 years, she has led an impressive career recording and mixing music for records, films and video games for iconic studios in California such as ABC Recording Studios, the Automatt Recording Studios, Capitol Studios and Skywalker Sound. Jones has worked alongside musical legends including Herbie Hancock, Rosemary Clooney, The Kronos Corner, B.B King, Miles Davis and many more. She is past Chair of The Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees and now serves on the Advisory Boards of Institute for Musical Arts, Ex’pression College for Digital Arts, and is an Artistic Advisor to the new Technology and Applied Composition degree program at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music.

• Who: Leslie Ann Jones (Skywalker Sound) and Sennheiser

• What: Master Class - ‘High Resolution Audio: Myth or Reality?’

• Where: Sennheiser Pop Up Store, 134 Prince Street, New York City

• When: Friday, December 9, 2016, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Registration is required, and attendance will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For registration information, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/master-class-high-resolution-audio-myth-or-...