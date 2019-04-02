SENNHEISER AND SOUND DEVICES PARTNER ON U.S. AMBEO BUNDLE FOR SEAMLESS 360° AUDIO RECORDING

Old Lyme, CT – April 1, 2019 – Sennheiser and Sound Devices have announced a joint rebate program in which end users can save up to $300 when purchasing an AMBEO VR Mic with an eligible Sound Devices portable recorder from an authorized Sennheiser dealer in the United States.

Between April 1 and May 31, 2019, Sennheiser, in partnership with Sound Devices, will offer an end user mail-in rebate of up to $300 when purchasing an AMBEO VR Mic with either the MixPre-6 or MixPre-10T portable recorder.

The AMBEO VR Mic is the ideal complement for capturing immersive VR content and adding spatial audio recording capabilities to the end user’s workflow. The MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T feature a new, free plug-in designed specifically for Ambisonics and binaural recording, playback and monitoring capabilities.

A firmware update turns the Sound Devices MixPre-6 (top) and MixPre-10T portable audio recorders into ideal tools for VR content creators. The recorders include the AMBEO A-B converter and an AMBEO-to-binaural decoder to directly monitor spatial audio at the recorder.

Especially designed for 360° spatial audio recording, the easy-to-use AMBEO VR Mic is an Ambisonics microphone fitted with four matched KE 14 capsules in a tetrahedral arrangement. This special design allows you to capture the surrounding sound from a single point. As a result, you get fully spherical Ambisonics sound to match your VR video/spherical 360° content while saving you time, money and manpower with your set-up.

As a “Certified for AMBEO” partner, Sound Devices offers two models that are ideal for use with the AMBEO VR Mic. The MixPre-6 and MixPre-10T are lightweight, high-resolution audio recorders with integrated USB audio streaming that offer world-class sound quality combined with extreme durability. When paired with a MixPre-6 or MixPre-10T, AMBEO VR Mic users will benefit from the following features of the onboard Ambisonics plug-in available for their Sound Devices audio recorders:

A-Format, B-Format, and A-to-B format conversion;

Real-time binaural and stereo monitoring;

Simultaneous recording of AmbiX, FuMa, LR Stereo and LR Binaural.

“Sennheiser is excited to have Sound Devices in our partnership program,” commented Véronique Larcher, AMBEO Immersive Audio co-director at Sennheiser. “Offering VR content creators the unique and exciting possibility to directly monitor their spatial recordings exemplifies the spirit of the program: making immersive audio workflows as simple and straightforward as possible for users.”

The rebate program runs from April 1 – May 31, 2019 and submissions must be postmarked no later than June 30, 2019. This promotion is open to U.S. customers and resellers only. (See rebate form for complete details.)

Mail-in rebate submissions must include:

Original barcodes (UPC Codes), cut from the box of eligible Sennheiser and Sound Devices purchases (No photocopies accepted.);

Copy of the original dated sales receipt for new Sennheiser and Sound Devices products;

The completed rebate form.

Rebates must be sent to:

Sennheiser

Attn: AMBEO/Sound Devices Rebate

1 Enterprise Drive

Old Lyme, CT 06371

For more information about this limited time offer, please visit https://en-us.sennheiser.com/microphone-3d-audio-ambeo-vr-mic

About Sound Devices

For over 20 years, Sound Devices has created premier audio equipment that helps sound professionals capture superior audio. The company’s multi-track audio recorders, field production mixers and related equipment have been used on the sets of award-winning movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Sound Devices designs, assembles and supports its products at their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters and their Madison, Chicago, and Berlin offices. For more information, visit www.sounddevices.com

About Sennheiser

Shaping the future of audio and creating unique sound experiences for customers – this aim unites Sennheiser employees and partners worldwide. Founded in 1945, Sennheiser is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of headphones, microphones and wireless transmission systems. With 21 sales subsidiaries and long-established trading partners, the company is active in more than 50 countries and operates its own production facilities in Germany, Ireland, Romania and the USA. Since 2013, Sennheiser has been managed by Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, the third generation of the family to run the company. In 2017, the Sennheiser Group generated turnover totaling €667.7 million. www.sennheiser.com