SCTE/ISBE ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED CABLE-TEC EXPO GENERAL SESSION: OPENING REMARKS BY TONY WERNER, MARCUS WELDON KEYNOTE; PANEL WITH BOB STANZIONE, JIM BLACKLEY, BALAN NAIR, ZORAN STAKIC

AUG. 30, 2016 (Exton, PA)—A heavyweight lineup of telecommunications executives will discuss the implications of sweeping technological innovation during the opening general session of SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® 2016, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), announced today.

During the two-hour session on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, attendees will hear C-level perspectives on the forces transforming pay-TV from presentations, panels and question-and-answer sessions that will include:

Tony Werner, President, Technology and Product for Comcast Cable and Chairman of the SCTE/ISBE Board of Directors;

Marcus Weldon, CTO of Nokia and President of Nokia Bell Labs;

Bob Stanzione, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board of ARRIS;

Jim Blackley, Executive Vice President, Engineering and IT, Charter;

Balan Nair, Executive Vice President and CTO, Liberty Global; and

Zoran Stakic, Executive Vice President and CTO, Shaw Communications.

The opening general session will begin at 8:30 AM in the Convention Center’s Terrace Ballroom. The theme of SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2016 is “Innovation Meets Here.”

“The organizational and technological changes that have swept the industry are creating new opportunities for cable operators and their technology partners,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE/ISBE. “The opening general session of SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo 2016 has been designed to enable attendees to hear from—and engage directly with—executives who are driving our industry into the future.”

Among the topics that will be addressed during the opening session are: How innovation in workforce education and technology work hand-in-hand to build value for cable operators; the Future X Network and its implications for operators and technology partners; and how technological and business developments are shaping the future of the telecommunications industry.

SCTE/ISBE Cable-Tec Expo® is renowned as the pre-eminent venue that combines the thought leadership, engineering innovation and deal-making that power the industry’s technology future. As a nexus for operators, technology partners and industry experts, Cable-Tec Expo provides rich insights into technology, products and services that can generate revenue, streamline operations and increase customer satisfaction. In addition to learned presentations and technology-centric exhibits, Cable-Tec Expo features the SCTE/ISBE IP Challenge; the International Cable-Tec Games; and valuable learning that is driven by peer-to-peer interaction and networking. Expo conference sessions, exhibits and other activities will take place Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 27-29. In addition, three two-day Boot Camps—one on DOCSIS® 3.1, one on FTTx, and one on Wireless Broadband—will be conducted on Sunday, Sept. 25 and Monday, Sept. 26.

