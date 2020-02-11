SCTE•ISBE Helps Power Latin American Cable Into The Future

February 11, 2020 (Exton, PA)—Continuing its rapid expansion across the Spanish-language market, SCTE•ISBE will highlight next generation connectivity strategies fueling growth in the Latin American cable and telecommunications sector when it hosts Conferencias SCTE•ISBE March 5 in Cartagena, Colombia.

The one-day conference, held in conjunction with Andina Link Internacionales 2020, will feature presentations by experts on cable’s 10G platform, fiber networks and other technologies that are unlocking new services that will transform the lives of consumers in Latin America.

Latin American pay TV operators are forecast to have upwards of 77 million subscribers by 2024. SCTE•ISBE is supporting the industry’s vertical and horizontal growth through an expanded portfolio of assets that includes multiple Conferencias SCTE•ISBE events each year, partnerships with many of the region’s most prominent companies, and a catalogue of Spanish-language technical training courses that has increased by 150% over the past 12 months.

“Whether its video streaming, internet of things devices or smart home technologies, cable’s broadband connectivity is fundamental to consumers’ experiences across the globe,” said Matt Aden, vice president, sales and operations for SCTE•ISBE. “Working with TVC, our partner in the region, we’re rapidly scaling SCTE•ISBE training and other resources to accelerate growth of services, subscribers and revenues for the industry in Latin America.”

The number of SCTE•ISBE Spanish-language courses is on track to grow by an additional 25% by the end of 2020. The Society’s Corporate Alliance Partner program includes six major operators within Latin America as well as numerous vendors with significant Latin American operations.