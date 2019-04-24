SCTE•ISBE Expands Training Portfolio with Carrier Ethernet, Fiber Structured Cabling Courses

April 24, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced new training partnerships with that will expand learning and development capabilities in the areas of Carrier Ethernet and fiber-optic structured cabling.

SCTE•ISBE is offering Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF) Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional (CE-CP) 2.0 in partnership with Tech 2000. MEF is the international industry consortium dedicated to adoption of Carrier Ethernet networks and services. SCTE•ISBE is partnering with Wirewerks, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance optical fiber and copper structured cabling systems, to offer the Fiber Structured Cabling course for Broadband Fiber Installers. The Fiber Structured Cabling course is available in the CALA region through SCTE•ISBE’s training partners, TVC and Wirewerks.

“To meet increased demand for residential and business broadband services, operators are expanding the ranges of technology solutions in their product portfolios,” said Steve Harris, executive director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development for SCTE•ISBE. “By partnering with Tech 2000 and Wirewerks, we are accelerating the availability of training that drives workforce expertise and contributes to operators’ bottom lines.”

The MEF CE-CP 2.0 is a 12-module online course that offers learners a 360-degree view of the technologies, standards, services and applications of Carrier Ethernet. Both Carrier Ethernet Certified Professional and Fiber Structured Cabling for Broadband Fiber Installers will be available online or as blended training boot camps. Both courses are designed to prepare workforce professionals for certification examinations.

The world’s leading provider of cable telecommunications education and certification, SCTE•ISBE offers a rich curriculum that has been developed in conjunction with leading industry operators and vendors. Educational content powered by SCTE•ISBE’s CORTEX VirtuLearn system is delivered in a wide variety of formats that incorporate the latest advances in learning science to drive the transfer of knowledge and increase workforce capabilities. More information on SCTE•ISBE professional development can be found here.