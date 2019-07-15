SCTE•ISBE Debuts Distributed Access Architecture Course

July 15, 2019 (Exton, PA)—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced a new course that will prepare the cable workforce for the evolution to Distributed Access Architectures that can support increased residential, commercial and wireless services.

SCTE•ISBE’s Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) Essentials course is designed to help cable operations teams and system and headed technicians to understand DAA options available and how to deploy them. The course covers such key topics as: evolution of the HFC plant to accommodate higher bandwidth; introductions to remote PHY and remote MAC PHY architectures; and changes required in the node and headend.

“Demand for bandwidth is accelerating consideration of FTTx and DAA architectures,” said Steve Harris, executive director, Technical Sales, Learning & Development for SCTE•ISBE. “In close collaboration with our operator and vendor partners, we’ve created the DAA Essentials course to enable technical teams to play a leading role in deployment, operations and maintenance of HFC networks of the future.”

DAA Essentials is available via SCTE·ISBE VirtuLearn® as an interactive, online course or as a two-day, instructor-led onsite boot camp. Online learners can study at their own pace, and have access to dynamic online content after registration. Estimated study time required typically is two to three hours per week over an eight-week period; access to the course is available for three years from date of purchase. More information on the course is available here.

The world’s leading provider of cable telecommunications education and certification, SCTE•ISBE offers a rich curriculum that has been developed in conjunction with leading industry operators and vendors. Educational content powered by SCTE•ISBE’s CORTEX VirtuLearn® system is delivered in a wide variety of formats that incorporate the latest advances in learning science to drive the transfer of knowledge and increase workforce capabilities. More information on SCTE•ISBE professional development can be found here.