SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Program Tops 50-Member Mark

SEPT. 30, 2019 (New Orleans)—Celebrating its 50 anniversary, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today pointed toward its next half-century of technology leadership with a new milestone for its Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program – the addition of Tempo Communications as the 50 CAP member.

In the past five years, the rapid acceptance of the CAP program has enabled Operators, Technology Partners, Contractors, and Consortiums to derive maximum business benefit from involvement with SCTE•ISBE. The CAP program enables corporate members of all sizes jointly to address industry issues, to develop solutions and standards in preparation for emerging technologies, and to dramatically expand access to training, networking, and education.

“The continued growth of the Corporate Alliance Partner program is evidence that SCTE•ISBE at 50 is leading the way in driving the applied science capabilities the industry needs to maintain its preeminent position, especially as we ready for the launch of 10G services” said Matt Aden, vice president, sales and operations for SCTE•ISBE. “By working directly with SCTE•ISBE and the industry at large, CAP members can ensure that technology roadmaps are aligned to generate optimal market success and business results.”

Operator CAP membership includes: Altice, Altice Technical Services, Cable Onda, Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Cox, GCI, Izzi Telecom, Liberty Global, Mediacom, Midco, NBN, One Communications, Rogers, Shaw, Shentel, and Telecom SA. Technology partner members are: ADTRAN, Advanced Media Technologies, Alpha Technologies, Altec, America Ilsintech, Amphenol Broadband Solutions, Antronix, ARRIS, ATX, Blonder Tongue, Broadband International, Casa Systems, Ciena, Cisco, Clearfield, CommScope, Communication Associates, Corning, Digicomm International, eClerx Customer Operations, EXFO, Harmonic, Intel, Lindsay Broadband, Multilink, Synamedia, Technicolor, Tempo Communications, TVC, VeEX, and Viavi. Bermudez, Longo, Diaz-Masso and Decisive Communications participate as a Contractor partners.

Conceived as a true strategic partnership between corporate members and SCTE•ISBE, the Corporate Alliance Partner program includes a wide variety of opportunities for all constituencies to help shape, define, and prepare the industry for new technologies and services. CAP program members are able to boost visibility and results by influencing training roadmaps that build workforce expertise, by having a seat at the table as industry standards are considered and created, and by leveraging the shared experiences of other Corporate Alliance partners. The program and entry fees have been structured to ensure that members of all sizes have an opportunity to get maximum value from participation.

The program offers partners the ability to choose among a variety of benefits, including priority access to industry knowledge, networking, and events—including the industry’s largest conference, CAP members may also receive discounts on:

· Individual employee memberships;

· SCTE•ISBE online and onsite courses

· Seats at SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute programs at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and the Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business; and

· SCTE•ISBE Cable-Tec Expo booths and meeting rooms.

Additional information is available at www.scte.org/cap and by contacting cap@scte.org.