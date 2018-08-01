SCTE Foundation Seeks Applicants for Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women

AUG. 1, 2018 (Exton, PA)—The SCTE Foundation today announced that applications are now being accepted for the Catherine Oakes Memorial Leadership Scholarship for Women, an award that recognizes, rewards, and provides educational opportunities for women who aspire to become leaders in cable engineering or operations.

The $3,500 scholarship, open to all women who are SCTE•ISBE members, is to be used toward registration in the Rising Leaders Program to be conducted by Women in Cable Telecommunications (WICT) in 2019. The scholarship application deadline is Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

Oakes Scholarship applications will be reviewed by past recipients of the Women in Technology Award, which is presented annually by SCTE•ISBE, WICT, and Cablefax. More information about the Oakes Scholarship and an application can be found here.

The Oakes Scholarship was created to honor the senior vice president, operations for SCTE•ISBE who passed away suddenly in 2013. Ironically, the award was presented most recently to Kathryn Oakes, an operations manager for Cox Communications in Phoenix, who is unrelated to the scholarship’s namesake. The scholarship is funded entirely by donations earmarked specifically for it. Donations can be made at the Oakes Scholarship page on the SCTE Foundation website.

Oakes was a leading voice for diversity and inclusion in the cable engineering and operations workforce and championed the integration of women’s and diversity issues into the SCTE•ISBE Leadership Institute at Tuck Executive Education at Dartmouth and the SCTE Foundation. She was instrumental in the creation of Women’s TechConnect, a mentoring program for women technologists that is a joint initiative of SCTE•ISBE and WICT.

Established in 2005, the SCTE Foundation is intended to increase the technical, business, and leadership skills of the telecommunications engineering workforce, attract and recruit women and minorities into engineering careers, and position the telecommunications industry as a desirable career opportunity for aspiring young people in the early stages of their careers.

For more information about the SCTE Foundation, please visit http://foundation.scte.org.