A script you couldn't write - the world's first social media solution for prompting

Twickenham, UK - Autoscript, a Vitec Group brand, continues to lead the global field in prompting innovation with new forward-thinking features incorporated into its WinPlus prompting software. The brand new functionality, developed to meet the immediacy of today's news operations, includes Twitter integration, cloud storage and automated closed captioning.

WinPlus's Twitter functionality, the first of its kind in the industry, is ideal for the newsroom environment as it enables producers and prompting operators to automatically send tweets at specified points of the script. This allows broadcasters to distribute their news online and in sync with their television broadcast, allowing them to reach a wider audience than before. The tweets can be sent directly from the organisation's Twitter account, the news anchor or reporter, depending on the studio's requirements.

"As a pioneer in the prompting industry, Autoscript is driven by innovation and this latest update sees us looking at teleprompting in a whole new way to harness the power and potential of social media," says Robin Brown, product manager, Autoscript.

"The functionality has been developed in response to changing market needs, viewing patterns and the increasing use of handheld smart devices while consuming news content. Social media, and Twitter particularly, is changing the way people consume news. While news

organisations already use these channels, this feature enables producers or operators to plan tweets in conjunction with the script and send them directly from the WinPlus software so that online messaging coincides with the broadcast report."

WinPlus prompting software now also includes a cloud storage feature whereby talent in the field can upload or download data and scripts wirelessly without using email or internet

browsers. This is particularly useful when large files need to be accessed and ensures that users are always able to download or save scripts in the field.

"In this way, the talent is always up to date and they can quickly access the data they need, ensuring that there are no delays or hiccups during shooting," says Brown.

WinPlus has also integrated with Adobe Premier Pro for automatic closed captioning support, which offers a substantial time, manpower, and cost savings to broadcasters.

Brown continues: "Essentially, once the script is created it is loaded into WinPlus. As the prompter is scrolled, the WinPlus software automatically creates the closed caption file, which can then be exported into Adobe Premier Pro to overlay the captions. This eliminates the step in between where the subtitles are manually entered into the captioning engine."

These innovations are now included in the standard WinPlus software package.

The WinPlus software will be showcased on the Autoscript stand (C6025), alongside its E.P.I.C. 17 and 19 integrated prompting systems.

About Autoscript

Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry, providing professional teleprompting equipment to broadcasters across the globe. Established in the UK in 1984, with headquarters in the UK and the US, Autoscript designs and builds innovative hardware and software to meet real world needs and continually enhance the production process. A prime example of this is Autoscript's latest product, the E.P.I.C. (Enhanced Prompting Information Centre), an all-in-one prompter display and on-air talent monitor that vastly simplifies studio equipment, reduces power consumption and enables easier location prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group.

For more information visit www.autoscript.tv

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, Paralinx, The Camera Store, Vinten and Vinten Radamec. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.



Vitec is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.



Vitec Videocom - advancing the quality and science of media production.

# # #

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

+1.818.980.3473

Christine Purse, chris@ignite.bz

Or Sally Christgau, sally@ignite.bz