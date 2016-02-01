Scott Whitcomb Joins Osprey Video as Business Development Manager

SOUTHLAKE, Texas -- Feb. 1, 2016 -- Osprey Video today announced it has hired Scott Whitcomb as business development manager. In that role, Whitcomb oversees sales and marketing activities worldwide. Osprey created the business development position in order to bring more of its sales and marketing responsibilities in house -- a move that will put channel partners in a better position to succeed and ultimately help the company more easily meet sales objectives.

"The fact that Scott comes from our U.S. distribution partner, GDI, means he's been instrumental in our growth over the past two years. He knows our channels, our partners, our products, and our philosophy. There is no one better-suited to lead our sales and marketing effort than Scott," said Roger Bieri, general manager, Osprey Video. "Having Scott working side by side with our engineering team will ensure we meet our customers' needs from a product roadmap and custom-product perspective. Scott understands our technology and markets, and having him on board means we'll be able to provide our partners with products that resolve their issues and collateral that helps grow their businesses."

Whitcomb has amassed a wealth of sales and marketing expertise in the ever-changing world of high-end computer hardware and software. Before joining Osprey, he spent nearly 13 years in sales and management positions at Graphics Distribution Inc. (GDI), where he was instrumental in growing the company into a nationally known and respected value-added distributor of products ranging from broadcast equipment to classroom technology. During his years at GDI, Whitcomb developed a keen grasp of video-capture and streaming-media technology and often represented Osprey Video products to his customers. Most recently, Whitcomb spent six years as GDI's sales manager leading all aspects of sales and marketing for the broadcast-equipment side of the company.

Whitcomb is based in Milwaukee and reports to Bieri.

More information about Osprey Video is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

# # #

About Osprey Video

Osprey Video's premium video-capture technology drives mission-critical video delivery in industries ranging from broadcast, Internet TV, and surveillance to enterprise, government, and aerospace. As video has evolved and live streaming has become the key to global reach, Osprey Video has evolved with it. The technology in its flagship capture cards and drivers is the foundation for its live-streaming and encoding products, which allow customers to satisfy increasingly higher expectations for online video. The company is continually expanding its product portfolio to meet customer demand for high-quality, reliable tools in ever-evolving video applications -- from video over IP to closed captioning, mobile streaming to 4K capture and distribution & and beyond. More information is available at www.ospreyvideo.com.

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/Osprey/OspreyVideo-ScottWhitcomb.jpg

Photo Caption: Scott Whitcomb, Business Development Manager, Osprey Video

[Suggested tweet: Scott Whitcomb Joins Osprey Video as Business Development Manager - http://goo.gl/i6P52j]