SAPEC Introduces Sivac ONE Modular Encoders

MADRID -- April 18, 2016 -- SAPEC today announced the launch of the Sivac ONE family of modular encoders. Ideal for supplying high-quality contribution links in telecommunications operations and broadcast distribution headends, the new Sivac ONE series offers the ability to install three encoding modules in a single 1-RU device.

Sivac ONE addresses critical requirements for new contribution and distribution installations, including a need to conserve space and reduce power consumption while ensuring the highest picture quality at the lowest-possible latency. Offering dramatically lower power usage, Sivac ONE encoders are high-integration, professional encoding solutions that deliver pristine video quality. The encoders support the 4:2:0 profile for distribution links and the Main 4:2:2 profile for MPEG-2 and H.264 video contribution, with 8- and 10-bit. They also offer HD-SDI/SDI input/output interfaces for video and support for AES/embedded audio.

"With Sivac ONE, we've taken our world-class encoding technology -- including one of the most optimized coding-decoding latencies in the market -- and delivered it in a highly modular, compact, and versatile new hardware footprint," said Juan J. Anaya, technical director, SAPEC. "In addition to delivering remarkable cost savings, the Sivac ONE encoders are extremely easy to use and deliver powerful new efficiencies in today's restricted-space operations."

The Sivac ONE encoders are available now. More information about Sivac ONE and SAPEC is available at www.sapec.es.

# # #

About SAPEC

Founded in 1976, SAPEC (SA de Productos Electrónicos y de Comunicación) develops devices and solutions for high-quality video transport in professional environments. With the objective of establishing a worldwide benchmark for professional video compression, SAPEC offers solutions that remove the technological obstacles for transporting audiovisual content with professional quality, in real time and without limitations. SAPEC's customers include leading telecommunications operators, television broadcasters, and video transport services providers, such as Telefonica, RTVE, EBU, Televisa, Tigo, and Cellnext. With headquarters in Spain, SAPEC has offices in Mexico and Columbia and sells its products through more than 20 distributors throughout the world. More information is available at www.sapec.es.

All trademarks appearing in this document are property of their respective owners.

Image Link:www.wallstcom.com/SAPEC/SAPEC-SivacOne.zip

Image Caption: Sivac ONE Modular Encoding System

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=SAPEC Introduces Sivac ONE Modular Encoders - http://goo.gl/h8oZaN

See SAPEC at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU12221