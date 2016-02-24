SAPEC at the 2016 NAB Show

In booth SU12221 at the 2016 NAB Show, SAPEC will highlight significant enhancements to its AVANTOS encoder/decoder line, SIVAC ONE modular encoder, GREDOS encoder/IRD solutions, and ALTUM-II HDTV encoders.

AVANTOS HEVC/H.265 Encoders/Decoders

At the 2016 NAB Show, SAPEC will feature AVANTOS, the company's advanced line of real-time HD/SD encoders and decoders based on the HEVC/H.265 compression standard. This technology enables customers to maintain video quality with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings. The latest enhancements to AVANTOS being introduced at the show include support of Main 4:2:2 profile (8/10 bits) and features for video delivery with sub-second latency; in fact, AVANTOS solutions operate with one of the most optimized coding-decoding latencies in the market. In addition to Main 4:2:2, AVANTOS encoders and decoders support Main and Main-10 profiles for HD (720p and 1080i) and SD (480i, 575i) signals. For audio, AVANTOS encoders offer the option to compress streams into MPEG-1, AAC, and Dolby AC3 and EAC3.

SIVAC ONE Modular H.264/MPEG-2 Encoders

SAPEC is introducing SIVAC ONE, a new modular video encoding solution for HDTV H.264/MPEG-2 deployments. Supporting up to three encoder cards in a 1-RU frame, SIVAC ONE enables encoding of H-264/MPEG-2, with extremely low latency and low power consumption. SIVAC ONE has one video HD-SDI/SDI input and four interfaces supporting up to 8 stereo embedded audio channels and up to 8 AES/EBU channels. The SIVAC ONE SHE module provides HD compression in H.264 and/or MPEG-2 Main, High, and H422 profiles (8/10 bits). For SD compression, SIVAC ONE SVE supports H.264 and/or MPEG-2 at Main and/or 4:2:2 profiles and is upgradeable by license to HD compression.

GREDOS Encoders/IRD Line for DSNG

At the 2016 NAB Show, SAPEC will highlight its GREDOS line of video encoders and integrated receiver decoders (IRDs) for digital satellite newsgathering (DSNG). GREDOS now supports Carrier ID, and the family includes the GREDOS GHM encoder with integrated DVB-S2 modulator (upgradable to DVB-S2X) and the GREDOS GHR IRD. The GREDOS devices support both contribution and distribution over ASI, IP, and L-Band connections for both MPEG-2/H.264 video in both SD and HD.

ALTUM-II HDTV Encoders

SAPEC's fourth-generation ALTUM-II is a line of professional HDTV video and audio encoders supporting H.264/MPEG-2 Main, High, and H422 profiles with lower latency, lower power consumption, greater functionality, and high reliability. ALTUM-II encoders offer advanced compression algorithms for preserving picture quality at lower bitrates, as well as a reduction of total video-to-video latency of 20 percent. With an improvement in energy efficiency of more than 50 percent over previous models, ALTUM II devices also feature a more powerful processing technology and a bigger front display. At the 2016 NAB Show, SAPEC will showcase the latest innovations and features in ALTUM II including a new internal MPTS generation function, which combines encoded video and audio to generate television and radio programs in a single unit.

"At SAPEC, we understand that video can be generated anywhere and transported over many paths, from satellite to fiber optics and IP networks. But in the end, it must be delivered consistently and with high quality to viewers' televisions and mobile devices. This year at the NAB Show, we're looking forward to showing attendees how our solutions can simplify this process and provide networks with an advantage that reduces the transport cost of each signal without affecting quality."

-- Miguel Cristóbal, CEO, SAPEC

Company Overview

Founded in 1976, SAPEC (SA de Productos Electrónicos y de Comunicación) develops devices and solutions for high-quality video transport in professional environments. With the objective of establishing a worldwide benchmark for professional video compression, SAPEC offers solutions that remove the technological obstacles for transporting audiovisual content with professional quality, in real time and without limitations. SAPEC's customers include leading telecommunications operators, television broadcasters, and video transport services providers, such as Telefonica, RTVE, EBU, Televisa, Tigo, and Cellnext. With headquarters in Spain, SAPEC has offices in Mexico and Columbia and sells its products through more than 20 distributors throughout the world. More information is available at www.sapec.es.

