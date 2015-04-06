SAN Solutions Announces the Expansion of its SAN Metro Media™ the Ultra-Low Latency Cloud Platform for Media in Major Metropolitan Regions across the Country

Las Vegas, NV (April 2015) — Just prior to the NAB show in Las Vegas, SAN Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has expanded the availability of its SAN Metro Media™ (SMM) platform to major metropolitan regions throughout the country. The list of supported regions now includes data centers in Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C. SAN Metro Media extends a studio’s media file based workflows from an on-premise infrastructure to its private or hybrid cloud storage and media centric applications. The SMM Ultra-connect, low latency, circuit is designed point-to-point or ring and allows for a secure, high performance connection with up to 1TB/sec of bandwidth. This performance level allows for real-time and other high-resolution media workflows. The SAN Metro Media platform is offered on a subscription based commerce model.

Complete end-to-end workflow services--including ingest, editorial, visual effects, media asset management, transcoding, master control, play out and file delivery services are available. Point solutions that integrate with on-premise workflows are offered, including production storage, disaster recovery and content archiving. SMM Metro Media data centers are interconnected with secure high speed private lines to enable secure group collaboration between creative and distribution partners in different metro regions.

"SAN Solutions is delighted to be able to offer the SAN Metro Media platform in an ever-growing number of major metropolitan areas,” says Harry Aine, President and CEO of SAN Solutions. “The SAN Metro Media cloud solution offers scalable compute and storage resources with a flexible commerce model, to suit the evolving needs of studios, content creators and media workflow application providers throughout the country who need to scale their infrastructures to meet growing demands.”

SAN Metro Media will continue to expand its offerings to other major metropolitan areas in the coming year.

Visit SAN Solutions and learn more about the SAN Metro Media platform at NAB in Las Vegas, April 13-16, Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth SL 9005.

About SAN Solutions

Founded in 1998, SAN Solutions, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and integrator of high-performance storage and application solutions for mission-critical media infrastructures. ArtiSAN — the company's signature product line — enables facilities to achieve complete, end-to-end, file-based media workflows. All of SAN Solutions' offerings are based on proven methodologies, leading technology, key partnerships, and innovative support services. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nev., and has regional sales offices in Europe and the Asia/Pacific. More information is available at www.sansolutions.com, 866-661-7144: smm@sansolutions.com.

###