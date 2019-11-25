Saint-Petersburg Television Selects Medialooks VT Server to Deliver Master Feeds to Remote Venues

Cost-effective and dependable solution delivers master feed to remote venues with low-latency

St. Petersburg – November 25, 2019 – Medialooks, global provider of innovative video transport streaming solutions, is pleased to announce that Saint-Petersburg Television has selected its ground-breaking VT Server to deliver its master feed to remote venues and news anchors in the field together with intercom and auxiliary signals. An early adopter of the new low-latency streaming service, the prestigious Saint-Petersburg television network features a majority of in-house productions and live events and covers the St. Petersburg and Leningrad regions. The 10-year old broadcaster also provides feeds to the base channel package for Tricolor and NTV Plus satellite broadcast services.

“When producing live content, it is critical that talent in the field can see the studio feed with no delay for smooth switching and an uninterrupted experience for the viewer; that’s where Medialooks low latency is extremely critical,” explained Andrey Sablin, Saint-Petersburg’s TV equipment engineer. “Medialooks VT Server also allows anchors to use their smartphones to receive the program feed simply by opening a URL in their browsers which is a very useful function.”

“Medialooks is proud to have Saint-Petersburg as one of our first clients for this exciting new product,” says Andrey Okunev, Medialooks’ CEO. “The installation was fast and trouble-free and our commitment to fully support the demands of uninterrupted 24/7 operation and deliver unparalleled performance while maintaining consistent reliability has led this important regional broadcaster to trust their transmission to our software tools.”

VT Server is a user-friendly, cloud-based application that features the industry’s fastest set-up time with installation achieved on both receiver and transmitter sides in only three clicks. It connects multiple locations seamlessly, scales quickly with ease, runs on off-the-shelf hardware, and supports high-quality 4K video transportation over the Public Internet to multiple destinations via a single interface with an amazingly low-latency of only 100 ms. This pioneering software-only solution runs on either CPU and GPU codecs, employing generic off-the-shelf hardware to provide maximum flexibility and value by eliminating the need for specialized hardware. Supporting live and external events, this Medialooks’ solution allows PTZ cameras to be controlled remotely, can scale up to dozens of locations, and is all monitored and managed via a user-friendly cloud-based application. VT Server also integrates third-party video production teams by permitting contribution guest streams with only their browser.

VT Server, specifically designed for live production, supports TV stations, video production companies, event venues, stadiums, houses of worship, e-sport studios or any organization with the need to link video services from multiple remote sites on a regular basis. Based on SRT and WebRTC technologies, VT Server features auto-synchronization of streams during multi-camera production and delivers broadcast quality transmission with up to 4K 60p video with multichannel 512 kbps audio. Ideal for both NDI® and SDI workflows (Blackmagic Design and AJA supported), it also supports alpha channel in both modes, as well as fill and key output. VT Server can be configured to operate in either Medialooks’ cloud or a customer’s chosen private or public cloud infrastructure.

Most important, VT Server will never break the budget--it is offered as a subscription with a predictable pricing plan that allows operators to manage their OPEX and remain within budget.

Added Okunev, “We are delighted this new innovation has made Saint-Petersburg TV’s operations more efficient and reliable, and we look forward to bringing them enhancements as the product naturally expands to better integrate SRT and WebRTC technologies and add new capabilities, such as transporting uncompressed video.”

About Medialooks

Medialooks, established in 2005, serves as a partner to global companies seeking fast, quality software development tools to transform ideas to reality, and to organizations requiring low-latency video transport over the public Internet for remote production. Medialooks has provided services to a wide range of markets, including broadcast, entertainment, sports, media serving, medical, surveillance, education, house of worship, and more.

For further information: www.medialooks.com

Medialooks contact:

Tim Tselikovski

Email: Tim@medialooks.com

Press contact:

Desert Moon Communications / Harriet Diener

Email: harriet@desertmoon.tv

Phone: +1-845-512-8283

