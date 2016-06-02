Sacramento Kings Select VITEC IPTV Venue Solution for New Golden 1 Center

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- June 2, 2016 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, announced today that it has been chosen by the Sacramento Kings to provide their high-definition (HD), ultra-low-latency IP streaming and digital signage capabilities throughout the team's new arena, Golden 1 Center. With VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Venue Solution, every display becomes a new opportunity for fan engagement and revenue-building, while providing a media-rich game day experience.

"VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Venue Solution is a dynamic and comprehensive solution that allows stadiums and arenas to stream high-quality, live on-demand video over their existing IP infrastructure," said Michael Chorpash, vice president of sales at VITEC. "Using our IPTV solution, Golden 1 Center will be able to deliver a one-of-a-kind fan experience, drive revenue opportunities, and manage a complete IPTV and digital signage experience through a single centralized system."

VITEC's combination of low-latency streaming video and centralized management were key to the Sacramento Kings' decision in selecting VITEC's IPTV and digital signage solution. With the EZ TV's scalable architecture, the arena will have an affordable end-to-end streaming video system that displays flawless HD video with ultra-low latency over IP networks throughout the concourse, concessions, and suites within Golden 1 Center.

Using VITEC's EZ TV IPTV Venue Solution, Golden 1 Center administrators will be able to create and schedule video-rich digital signage seamlessly for any of the arena's more than 700 displays, providing an optimized solution for every screen. From a single location, the EZ TV administrators will be able to efficiently schedule, control, and distribute the arena's live feeds and on-demand content to all TV end-points, as well as PC users and mobile clients while gathering advanced analytics. The Golden 1 Center will now be able to provide the ultimate fan experience customized to any screen, anywhere in the arena.

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

© 2016 VITEC

