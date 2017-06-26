Sachtler Introduces Ace XL Fluid Head

MUNICH, Germany -- June 26, 2017 -- Sachtler, a Vitec Group brand and a global industry leader in camera support systems, today introduced the Ace XL 75 mm fluid head. An upgrade of Sachtler's popular Ace L, the Ace XL offers an increase of 2 kilograms of maximum payload capacity over the previous model -- making it ideal for use with the latest cine-style cameras such as Blackmagic Design's URSA Mini Pro.



"When we introduced the Ace L almost five years ago, it quickly became the most popular tripod system in its class, thanks to powerful features such as a choice of lightweight carbon-fiber tripods, an extended payload range for work with multiple camera accessories, and typical Sachtler extras such as the illuminated level bubble," said Tobias Keuthen, Director of Global Product Marketing Management, Sachtler. "The new Ace XL takes everything that's great about the Ace L and makes it even better, all without passing on a price increase to customers."



In comparison to the Ace L, the Ace XL has a maximum payload of 8 kilograms (17.6 pounds) which gives the new fluid head the versatility to support a broader range of configurations. Eight counter-balance steps make balancing the camera comfortable and quick, and the Ace XL's patented SA drag™ (Synchronised Actuated Drag) provides an authentic broadcast feel and familiar dependability for precise panning and tilting. The long 104 mm (4.1 inches) sliding range of the Ace camera plate allows for quick camera setup, and clearly marked counterbalance settings aid in setting repeatable moves and provide a tilt range of +90 to -75 degrees.



The Ace XL fluid head is available in a choice of three different configurations using Sachtler's carbon-fiber tripods, among the lightest-weight tripod systems in the professional market. Customers can choose the Ace XL mounted on the ACE 75/2 CF with either a midlevel spreader or a ground spreader, or paired with the TT 75/2 telescopic tripod. In the ACE 75/2 CF configuration with the midlevel spreader, the Ace XL system weighs a mere 3.9 kilograms (8.6 pounds). The configurations using the ACE 75/2 CF with the ground spreader or the TT 75/2 weigh in at only 4.1 kilograms (9 pounds).



The 75/2 CF tripod with ground spreader provides a height range of 56 to 173 centimeters (22.1 to 68 inches) and the 75/2 CF offers a height range of 79 to 170 centimeters (31 to 67 inches) with midlevel spreaders. With three segments per leg, the TT/2 CF telescopic tripod can be set up quickly and easily in a variety of angles. Equipped with the Ace XL head, the tripod provides an extremely broad height range of 43 to 186 centimeters (16.9 to 73.2 inches). All three Ace XL tripod systems come with a padded bag featuring practical grips and a carrying strap.



The Ace XL will be available June 26 for all three tripod systems. More information is available at www.sachtler.com.



# # #



A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Along with other leading brands in the broadcast and professional videographer industry, Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information on Sachtler, visit www.sachtler.com.



A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc is a leading global provider of premium branded products and services to the fast changing and growing "image capture and sharing" market.



Vitec's customers include broadcasters, independent content creators, photographers and enterprises, and our activities comprise: design, manufacture and distribution of high performance products and software including camera supports, wireless systems, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lights, mobile power, monitors and bags; and premium services including technical solutions, systems integration and equipment rental for TV production teams, film crews and enterprises.



In the broadcast industry, Vitec brings together some of the most respected, innovative, and sought-after brands: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OFFHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store, Wooden Camera, and Vinten.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Description of Photos: Sachtler Ace XL 75mm Fluid Head

Link to Photos:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/The-Vitec-Group-ACE-XL.zip



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Sachtler%20Unveils%20New%20Ace%2...@VitecGroup