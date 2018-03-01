2018 NAB Show Preview

Sachtler and Vinten

Booth C6025

April 7-14



Sachtler and Vinten Products on Display at the 2018 NAB Show



Making Its NAB Show Debut:

All-New flowtech™ Camera Tripod Technology

At the 2018 NAB Show, Sachtler® and Vinten®, both Vitec Group brands and global industry leaders in camera supports for over 100 years, will showcase the flowtech™ 75 tripod — based on all-new camera tripod technology with unique quick-release brakes and easy-adjust levers that enable camera operators to set up and begin using the tripod in an instant.



flowtech's design offers a set of two-stage carbon-fiber tripod legs with an easy-to-remove midlevel spreader, rubber feet, and a payload capacity of 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Quick-release brakes located at the top of the tripod enable all the legs to be deployed simultaneously and to adjust automatically to the ground's surface. A unique hinge-lock mechanism allows users to capture extremely low, ground-level shots, removing the need to bring a second set of "baby legs" to each shoot. The exceptional torsional stiffness of flowtech ensures that the tripod will not twist during camera-panning movements, an extremely important consideration in all motion picture productions.



flowtech 75 has received multiple industry accolades since its initial launch last September, including cinema5D's IBC2017 Innovation Award, TVBEurope's coveted Best of Show at IBC2017, RedShark's award for best camera rig/accessory at IBC2017, Newsshooter's Best Gear of 2017, and Best Tripod of 2017 by Philip Bloom.



New flowtech™ 75 Dolly and Carry Handle

Sachtler and Vinten will feature two optional accessories for flowtech™ 75: a detachable carry handle and a compact and lightweight dolly. The flowtech 75 dolly features an integral carry handle and foot-operated brakes for smooth and easy operation, while its foldable design allows it to collapse to a compact and easy-to-transport unit. Weighing in at just 4.7 kilograms (10 pounds), the dolly can support a payload of 40 kilograms (88 pounds) and a build radius of 53 centimeters. The new flowtech 75 carry handle allows customers to carry the flowtech system securely in one hand, and it attaches easily to one of the three flowtech accessory docks, making the tripod even more versatile and portable than ever.



Company Quote:

"Since we introduced flowtech at IBC2017, it's caught on incredibly fast; in fact, we are expanding to a 24-hour manufacturing schedule just to keep up with the demand. flowtech is on fire because it fills a niche in the image-creation industry for a tripod that truly transforms the way camera operators work. With flowtech, we've thought of every detail of the workflow, and we've created a robust and versatile tripod solution that is far easier and faster to use than anything that has come before it."

— Tobias Keuthen, Director of Global Product Marketing Management, Vitec Group



A Snapshot of Sachtler

Sachtler®, founded in 1958 by cameraman Wendelin Sachtler, is a worldwide market leader in professional camera support systems for cinematography and television production. The Sachtler name has been a symbol of top quality and reliability for decades, and the company's extensive range of camera support systems and finely modulated line of reportage lighting products make Sachtler a highly qualified partner for broadcast and film applications. Offering numerous workshops and training sessions, the Wendelin Sachtler Academy has become a global center for invaluable know-how and the exchange of information, creating the ideal international platform for creative talent. Sachtler is part of the Vitec Group. For more information, visit www.sachtler.com.



A Snapshot of Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Group brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems. Customers rely on Vinten's engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals, and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator's creativity by making camera operation effortless. For more information on Vinten, visit www.vinten.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/180301Sachtler.docx



Image Downloads:



www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/TheVitecGroup_Flowtech-Products-and-Appl...

flowtech™ Product and Application Images



www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/flowtech-75-Carry-Handle-Product-Shots.zip

flowtech™ 75 Carry Handle Product Shots



www.wallstcom.com/TheVitecGroup/flowtech-75-Dolly-Product-Shots.zip

flowtech™ 75 Dolly Product Shots



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Revolutionary%20(yes,%20it%20really%20is)%20flowtech%20making%20its%20North%20American%20debut%20in%20Las%20Vegas%20at%20the%202018%20@NABShow%20%23Vinten%20%23Sachtler%20-%20http://bit.ly/2FDCgMA%20@NABShow