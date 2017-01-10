Russ Robertson Returns to Deluxe to Support Growing Demand for Company’s TV Post Services

Los Angeles, CA – January 9, 2017 –Deluxe announced today that long-time Deluxe post-production sales executive Russ Robertson has returned to the company as SVP of Sales, Encore New York, to support the growing demand for its TV post services in the region. With scripted original series reaching a record number of 455 in 2016 and more shows delivering in high dynamic range (HDR) formats, Robertson’s 20 years of post experience supports content creators as they realize new revenue and creative opportunities in the global, multi-format market. He re-joins Deluxe from a year at Panavision, where he drove camera systems and production services as VP of Marketing.

“Russ is a superstar and his return adds great depth and experience to our worldwide Encore team,” said Domenic Rom, President of Deluxe TV Post Services. “He helped establish and build Encore’s presence in New York and has great relationships across the studio community here. It’s great to have him back.”

Robertson said, “I had an amazingly educational and exciting year learning about cameras and lenses, but there’s so much happening in post right now – new models, a sea change in workflows with HDR, and so much opportunity to help clients create content for worldwide audiences, I couldn’t stay away. If you’re in post, Deluxe is where you want to be. The depth of knowledge is like nowhere else. The people are passionate about every job they work on. It feels like a boutique, but with worldwide resources to draw on.”

Robertson built his career at Deluxe, joining the Company in 2002 in Toronto and spending 14 years leading sales teams and efforts as VP of Sales in Toronto, Vancouver, and New York; helping to establish the New York outpost of Deluxe’s Encore in the process. He began his 20-year post-production career serving in sales and services roles at at a number of facilities in Toronto.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. is the global leader in digital services and technology solutions for content creation and delivery. Since 1915 Deluxe has been a trusted partner to Hollywood studios, independent filmmakers, TV networks, online content producers, brands, and anyone looking to bring stories and experiences to audiences. Deluxe Creative companies house the world’s top talent, amplified through a unified technology and business infrastructure to streamline processes, move media seamlessly, and connect our teams globally. Deluxe Delivery Solutions offer everything clients need to transform and deliver content in any format and release or broadcast window, for any recipient, to any device and destination. With headquarters in Los Angeles and New York, and operations in 25 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of 7,000 of the industry’s premier artists, experts, and innovators. bydeluxe.com