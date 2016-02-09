Russ Robertson Joins Panavision's New York Team

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2016 - Panavision is pleased to announce industry veteran Russ Robertson has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing in New York, effective immediately. He will be responsible for supporting productions in the region and consulting with filmmakers to supply the most advanced camera rental equipment available through the company's wide-ranging, globally sourced inventory.

Robertson brings extensive experience to his role. He has established numerous relationships with production companies, filmmakers and studios in the industry. In addition to liaising with producers, directors, and cinematographers for the majority of his career, Robertson has implemented successful sales teams that respond to the demands of a constantly changing market and that satisfy the needs of customers so they can focus on their job of creating compelling visual stories.

"Russ brings a unique blend of knowledge and capabilities to our eastern operations," said Kim Snyder, CEO and President of Panavision. "His understanding of advanced developments in complete production workflows will provide our customers with skilled advice on the latest tools. His industry expertise, along with our highly popular lenses and unique Panavised camera systems, delivers an unparalleled level of service to filmmakers working in the region."

Robertson previously worked at Deluxe, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Sales for the East Coast. His 20-year career also includes sales and marketing responsibilities at facilities providing film and broadcast post production services in Toronto and Vancouver.

Panavision's New York facility is a top supplier of camera rental equipment in the region, with a full staff of prep technicians and camera service experts. The New York team has serviced innumerable local productions, including Vinyl, Orange is the New Black, The Good Wife, Billions, and Blind Spot, among others.

For more information, visit http://www.panavision.com, or join the company on Instagram (panavisionofficial), Twitter (@Panavision), Facebook, LinkedIn, Vimeo, and YouTube.