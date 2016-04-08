A rugged dynamic mic for your digital recordings: Sennheiser previews HandMic digital

April 6, 2016 · Old Lyme, Conn. – At prolight+sound, audio specialist Sennheiser will preview the HandMic digital, which transforms any smartphone or tablet into a professional recording tool for vocals and speech. Highly resistant to cell phone interference, the cardioid dynamic handheld microphone is ideal for mobile journalism, podcasting or vocal and instrument recording. It offers all the benefits that users have come to expect of a typical Sennheiser microphone: great sound quality and presence, high feedback rejection, and excellent suppression of handling and wind noise. An Apogee A/D converter and pre-amp translate these qualities into the digital realm. The HandMic digital will be available from the third quarter of 2016.

“Users are increasingly relying on their mobile devices for recording speech and vocals,” said Achim Gleissner, Commercial Manager for Sennheiser’s Broadcast and Media business. “However, the quality of built-in microphones leaves much to be desired for prosumers and professionals alike. This is the reason why we have created the HandMic digital, which offers all the benefits of a Sennheiser dynamic handheld, making it an ideal, easy-to-use tool to upgrade your sound. It is a further step in our ongoing collaboration with Apogee Electronics.”

Meticulous design for exceptional results

The HandMic digital comes in a rugged, all-metal housing. It uses a proven Sennheiser cardioid capsule that has been shock-mounted to suppress handling noise. The microphone is highly resistant to wind noise and the EMI emitted by cell phones.

The HandMic digital ensures excellent presence, cutting through high ambient noise levels, and provides quality audio for speech, vocals and instruments. It is able to handle high sound pressure levels of up to 150 dB, and provides excellent suppression of feedback.

Via the supplied cables, the HandMic digital can connect directly to USB inputs or to the Lightning sockets of iOS devices. A microphone clamp and a solid table stand are included too.

The microphone can be used with common media production programs and apps, such as FiLMiC Pro, Luci Live, Periscope, Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro, Adobe Premiere, Pro Tools, GarageBand and Apogee MetaRecorder.

The HandMic digital will be available from the third quarter of 2016.