RTW TM3-Primus TouchMonitor Now Shipping Worldwide

AMSTERDAM, 8 SEPTEMBER, 2014 - RTW (IBC Hall 8, Stand D.92), the market leader in visual audio meters and monitoring devices, is pleased to announce that the TM3-Primus, its new smart series product, is now shipping worldwide. This highly compact model from the award-winning TouchMonitor line provides a full set of easy-to-read instruments for level and loudness metering in commercial and non-commercial production and broadcasting environments. Executives will be available during the 2014 IBC Show to demo the TM3-Primus and discuss its capabilities.

Introduced to the market earlier this year at NAB, the RTW TM3-Primus is a multifunctional audio measurement desktop unit featuring unbalanced RCA type two-channel analog, digital (SPDIF) and USB interfaces. In addition, it features an advanced USB hybrid mode where a metering point in a digital audio workstation (DAW) (implemented using a specific RTW plug-in) can be visualized right on the new TouchMonitor’s screen. Also, a USB port allows for implementing an innovative USB/plug-in hybrid mode that enables metering to be performed on the DAW so that a user can process and visualize the information instantly.

As a compact and low-cost member of the TouchMonitor family, the TM3-Primus is equally suited for professional use in minor or secondary workflows for broadcasting, video editing, music and other recording environments. It offers a new quality solution for non-commercial use in small radio environments or podcasting. Like other models from the award-winning TouchMonitor series, the TM3-Primus comes with a highly intuitive and user-friendly 4.3-inch touchscreen interface that simplifies system handling even for operators without a strong background in audio.

Supported loudness standards include: ITU BS.1770-3/1771-1, ATSC A/85, EBU R128, ARIB, OP-59, AGICOM and CALM. The TM3-Primus includes level and loudness display with bargraph type or numerical readout plus MagicLRA type. Other instruments included with the meter are PPM, moving coil, correlator, RTA, vectorscope, numerical and chart.

