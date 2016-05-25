RTW Showcasing Newly Updated Software at BroadcastAsia 2016

SINGAPORE, MAY 25, 2016 – RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters and monitoring devices for professional broadcast, production, post production and quality control, will introduce its updated software products at BroadcastAsia 2016. RTW will be present in both the Stagetec Asia booth (5E6-01) and Broadcast Communications International (BCI) booth (5M7-05).

On hand at BroadcastAsia 2016, will be RTW’s well-respected Continuous Loudness Control Software, which features a unique visualization and patented processing algorithm developed together with the German Insitut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT). Allowing users to constantly control and regulate a given program-loudness value, the CLC signal processing algorithm provides a definable loudness range with minimal obstacles for unknown, live content. The main advantage of the complex adaptive morphing algorithm is its real-time capability. The CLC algorithm “learns” about the dynamic structure and intention of the sound signal during processing, and uses that learned information to constantly predict what comes next.

“We are pleased to provide updated products to meet the needs of our rapidly growing international customer base,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “Although legislation in Asia has not yet set a mandate for audio loudness, broadcasters in the region understand the importance of audio loudness management and implement loudness measurement and control in their studios.”

RTW is also happy to announce that software version 4.0 is now released for its Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software, and will be demoed at BroadcastAsia. The new version supports Mac OS X 10.11 “El Capitan” and provides user requested features like a free scalable instrument size, a selectable 12th octave RTA and cinema loudness (TASA and SAWA). In addition, this update allows the Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software to be operated as a stand-alone version.

The newly-released software version 1.5 will also be presented at the exhibition for TM3-Primus and USB Connect. With this update, RTW supports the new standard changes in the EBU Loudness Recommendation (EBU R128) and adds support for Mac OS X 10.11 “El Capitan.” Users are now able to select to read the Smax and Mmax values. Both functions are offered as a freely selectable feature in software version 1.5. RTW continues to listen to its users and in responding to requests, the additional control features for USB Connect are now available as i.e. “Time and Ref +/-) as well as an automatic channel allocation when signals are fed to the TM3-Primus via USB from DAW´s.

Two other products to be showcased at this year’s BroadcastAsia will be RTW’s TouchMonitor instruments and its SurroundControl series. A desired choice among professional audio engineers who work in various industries including broadcast, radio, production and post production, the TouchMonitor audio meters were created to help adhere to all major industry loudness standards. Designed for controlling, analyzing and monitoring stereo, surround sound and multi-channel programs, the SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 series products offer a diverse variety of audio control functions. The SurroundControl 31900 offers a full range of audio and signal analyzing tools, while the 31960 incorporates these tools specifically for television and video studio applications.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has 50 years of experience designing, producing and marketing advanced recording-studio equipment, leading and innovating the market for high quality audio metering and monitoring tools. RTW operates a worldwide distribution and service network. For more information on RTW, visit www.rtw.com, www.facebook.com/rtw.de or call +49 221 709130.